Honda Elevate SUV Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

With the launch of Elevate SUV, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), has unlocked a new chapter in their Indian operations. This is a much needed vehicle for Honda in India and is rather well received by Indian SUV buyers. The company is celebrating 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone for Elevate SUV, since production commenced.

Honda Elevate Sales Milestone

Operating in India’s fiercest and over-populated C SUV segment, Honda Elevate is HCIL’s answer to growing SUV popularity in the country. With Elevate, Honda has established relevance in the Indian market, aligning with buyer trends and catering to customer demands in India and also export it to major markets like Japan, South Africa, Bhutan and Nepal.

Elevate’s 1 lakh cumulative sales success is from both domestic market and in its home country, Japan. As of now, Elevate is exclusively manufactured at Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. Where sales are concerned, HCIL sold 53,326 units of Elevate in the domestic market and exported 47,653 units to export markets till January 2025.

Honda Elevate is the company’s first ever made-in-India model to be exported to Japan. This demonstrates HCIL’s global reach and its commitment to manufacture global quality cars for Indian car buyers. Currently, Elevate is Honda’s best-selling export model, helping HCIL to grow its overseas business grow by 65% in FY23-24 and 92% in ongoing financial year till January 2025.

Adhering to its Urban Freestyler concept, Honda Elevate is the company’s solution to customers with active lifestyle and global mindset. Elevate offers a host of features and creature comforts, while offering a host of active and passive safety systems including the famed Honda Sensing ADAS suite.

To boost buyer appeal further, Honda has launched Apex Edition and Black Edition of Elevate SUV. It comes equipped with a tried and tested E20 fuel-compliant 1.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine known for its robust reliability and performance. An electric version of Elevate is also in the works, as confirmed by HCIL.

Statement from HCIL

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “1 lakh cumulative sales milestone for Elevate is a proud moment for all of us which has solidified Honda’s presence in India’s domestic SUV market and also strong export business from India. The model since its global debut has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance among customers across age profiles for its bold styling, comfortable in-cabin experience, exceptional ‘Fun to Drive’ dynamics and advanced safety package.

The Elevate export volume to Japan not only expanded its global reach but also reinforced our Indian manufacturing prowess and global competitiveness. We would like to thank our customers across markets for the love and trust they have shown for the brand and for choosing the Elevate as their trusted partner.”