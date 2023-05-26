Honda Elevate SUV Spied In Japan – Launch After India?

A modified version of Amaze’s platform with City’s powertrains are likely to form basis of upcoming Honda Elevate SUV

Elevate compact SUV from Honda is one of the most anticipated new car launches in India. Not because we get yet another compact SUV to choose from. Because Elevate will mark Honda’s return to SUV space in India. BR-V was the last compact SUV offering and Elevate will feature a more purposeful design, rather than jacking up Mobilio MPV.

Honda Elevate SUV will be a global model too, with an emphasis on exports. To fortify this argument, a Honda Elevate test mule surfaced in Japan. The company even trademarked the Elevate name in Japan in 2022. Honda will unveil the Elevate SUV in India on June 6th.

Honda Elevate SUV Spied In Japan

This upcoming compact SUV will feature an upright bonnet design. A-Pillars will have a fair rake angle, liberating a lot of space on the inside. Rear profile will be a lot more flattish as seen in spy shots from Japan. Maruti Suzuki Brezza has similar traits too. Boot space could be of adequate size of over 400L.

A strong front profile is further accentuated by conventional headlight placement with slightly angular LED DRL signature, a large and prominent grille and an aggressive front bumper. Boxy side profile lends a macho appeal. Alloy wheels can go till 17” in size and roof rails (probably not functional) lend a taller stance than it already is.

Rear has a connecting effect LED tail light, which is the current trend in the automotive industry. A shark fin antenna and a subtle roof spoiler grab attention too. Coming from Honda, it will be fairly premium too. Chrome dosage will be generous. Especially over its front grille, housing the Honda logo. This matches the rest of Honda’s portfolio too.

Mechanicals and features

We expect Honda Elevate SUV to be fairly no-nonsense in its appeal. A modified version of Amaze’s platform will underpin Elevate SUV. Powertrain choices are probably similar to that of 5th gen City sedan. If you’re wondering how Amaze’s platform can take a bigger 1.5L engine from City, a Brio can easily accept Honda’s 1.5L motor in stock engine mounts.

Speaking of engines, choices will likely be limited to City’s 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol and City e:HEV’s strong hybrid powertrain based on the same engine. The NA engine develops 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. In strong hybrid guise, this engine makes 97 bhp and 127 Nm, accompanied by a 107 bhp and 253 Nm electric motor, mated to an e-CVT.

Features confirmed are a single-pane sunroof, LED headlights and not a lot more. That said, Honda’s 8” touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, camera-based Honda Sensing ADAS suite, multi-zone climate control, and powered driver’s seat are likely features. Honda Elevate SUV will lock horns with compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

