Honda Elevate Upgraded With New Features and Interior Choices

Honda Cars India is turning up the festive mood with a refreshed Elevate SUV lineup, offering buyers new interior choices, styling tweaks, and special editions. The upgrades are aimed at adding a touch of exclusivity to the already popular model, giving buyers more reasons to head into showrooms ahead of the festive rush.

ZX Ivory Grade Takes the Spotlight

At the top of the range, the ZX grade now comes dressed in an elegant Ivory interior theme. Think leatherette seats, ivory accents on doors and dashboard, and a brighter, more premium cabin feel. Customers also get the option to add some serious flair with a 360-degree camera system, ambient lighting with seven colour modes, and a bolder Alpha-Bold Plus Grille. With these additions, the ZX now offers three distinct cabin styles — Tan, Ivory, and the all-black Black Edition. Prices for the ZX Ivory grade start at Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Mid-Trims Get Dual-Tone Appeal

Honda hasn’t forgotten the mid-tier V and VX grades. These now feature black fabric upholstery paired with ivory soft-touch panels on the dash and doors, giving them a fresh dual-tone look. The Alpha-Bold Plus Grille is available here as well, while a new Crystal Black Pearl shade joins the colour palette. Prices start at Rs 12.39 lakh for V and Rs 14.13 lakh for VX (ex-showroom Delhi).

Black Editions for the Style-Obsessed

For those who like their SUVs to look mean and menacing, the Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition carry forward the dark theme. The standard Black Edition pairs gloss black with chrome highlights, while the Signature version goes fully stealth with blacked-out elements, the Alpha-Bold Plus Grille as standard, and ambient lighting inside. Both get full black leatherette interiors with contrast stitching and soft-touch finishes.

More Than Just Cosmetic Updates

While the updates are largely about style, the Elevate still packs a capable 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine with manual and CVT options. It remains one of the few SUVs in its class to balance city practicality with highway comfort, thanks to its roomy cabin, large boot, and 220 mm ground clearance.

Safety has also been given due attention. The ZX continues with the Honda SENSING ADAS suite, six airbags, LaneWatch camera, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX mounts. A 3-year unlimited km warranty is standard, with coverage extendable up to 10 years.

With SUVs dominating the Indian market, Honda knows the Elevate has to keep up with fresh updates to stay competitive against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. These festive-timed enhancements — especially the ZX Ivory interiors and the sinister Black Editions — are clearly designed to keep the Elevate in the spotlight during peak car-buying season.