Honda EV Outlier Concept Unveiled – Shows Future Bike Designs

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda Motor Co showcased a multitude of concepts and prototypes for vehicles designed to go on land, sea, skies and even outer space (we kid you not). While the 0 Alpha Concept and Super-One Prototype are pretty interesting, Honda’s EV Outlier Concept stands out for all the good reasons. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda EV Outlier Concept

If you are wondering what Honda EV Outlier Concept is, it is a preview of Honda’s design direction for motorcycles beyond 2030 calendar year. EV Outlier Concept umbrella is Honda’s take on a futuristic electric motorcycle and it might spawn a production-spec version as soon as 2030. It looks like it came right out of a Cyberpunk world.

EV Outlier Concept seems to be a continuation of two other electric mobility concepts showcased by Honda at 2024 EICMA Show last year. These are called EV Fun Concept and EV Urban Concept, where the former is an electric street fighter and latter is an electric scooter. EV Urban Concept was showcased alongside EV Outlier Concept as well.

As the name suggests, EV Outlier Concept, is much more, well, outlandish than the two concepts showcased last year. It is a long motorcycle with an outlandishly long wheelbase. It features a futuristic mainframe which looks like a monocoque perimeter. Interestingly, it features a single-seat that gets back and lateral supports as well.

Behind this seat is a giant LED tail light signature. At the front, we have a transparent body panel that covers headlight and front forks for maximum aerodynamics. There seems to be rear view cameras on this concept that are projecting feed on a giant horizontal instrument cluster.

In-Wheel Motors for Design Freedom

With EV Outlier Concept, Honda has crammed two electric motors. However, they are both integrated into the massive wheels. One motor on one wheel for dual-motor AWD setup. Because motors are integrated into its wheels, Honda has liberated a lot of space under the frame to incorporate as much battery as they physically can along with sophisticated components.

We have massive single disc brake setup at both ends. Because this is not a conventional mainframe, footpegs stem out of the main spine on top, which is very unusual. Front gets telescopic forks, while rear seems to be a mono-shock.