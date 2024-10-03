Honda Extended Warranty – Drive, Don’t Worry

Honda Extended Warranty – Got a Civic or Jazz? You’re Still in for the Extended Warranty

Comprehensive coverage for petrol variants across the range of models from Honda. This initiative provides long-term protection for vehicle owners. Ensuring that their cars remain covered for up to seven years. Unlike standard warranties, this programme introduces unlimited kilometre coverage, eliminating mileage restrictions.

Eligible Models include the Honda Elevate, City, City e, and Amaze. Additionally, customers with previous extended warranties on petrol variants of the Civic, Jazz, and WR-V can also benefit from this offer. This extended coverage is aimed at providing enhanced security and value. Yep, it boosts the car’s resale value.

Selling Your Honda? Transfer the Warranty, Keep the Value

Honda extended warranty convenience points to transferability. When reselling a vehicle, the warranty can be transferred to the new owner, adding significant appeal in the used car market. This aspect of the programme is particularly useful for car owners looking to maintain their vehicle’s market value.

Enrolment for this warranty is flexible. Customers can sign up within two years of purchasing their vehicle or before their standard warranty expires. Moreover, existing customers with warranties extending to the fourth or fifth year are eligible to expand their coverage to up to seven years or 1,50,000 kilometres, whichever milestone comes first.

Honda Keeps You Covered, No Matter How Much You Drive

This programme offers comprehensive repair and replacement coverage, including parts and labour. Honda’s extensive nationwide service network supports the implementation of this warranty. Customers can access service centres across India, ensuring that repairs and maintenance are convenient, no matter where they are located. This adds to the reliability and durability of the warranty programme, creating an effortless ownership experience.

The programme also reinforces Honda’s commitment to customer satisfaction. By offering extended protection, Honda ensures that vehicle owners can maintain their cars in optimal condition over an extended period, ultimately enhancing their ownership experience. The unlimited kilometres feature is especially valuable for those who rely heavily on their vehicles for regular commute.

More Kilometres, More Confidence: Honda’s Customer-First Warranty

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “At Honda Cars India, our commitment to enhancing the customer ownership experience remains unwavering. Backed by the established values of strong durability, quality and reliability of Honda cars, this Extended Warranty Programme with Unlimited Kilometers upto 7 years ensures that every customer regardless of their driving pattern, can experience long-term protection. We believe this new offering is a game changer for the industry and will redefine customer expectations of vehicle ownership.”