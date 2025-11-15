Honda Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 Removed From Website – Discontinued?

Since there is no official notification, it is unclear why the two bikes have been removed from Honda’s website

Honda had launched the Rebel 500 in India earlier this year in May at a starting price of Rs 5.12 lakh. This was the first time the Rebel 500 was introduced in the Indian market. In comparison, versions of Honda CBR1000RR-R have been available in India for several years. The latest model, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, was reintroduced in India in September 2025. Interestingly, both bikes have now been removed from Honda’s website. Let’s check out the details.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Rebel 500 removed from website

It is not clear why exactly Honda has removed the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from its website. One possibility is that these bikes were available in limited numbers for the Indian market. This is often the strategy used for premium bikes that are imported as completely built units (CBUs). These are imported in batches and may face an out-of-stock situation in case all available units are already booked.

In this situation, the OEM may choose to temporarily remove such products from their website. It is possible that the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 have been removed from the website, as the available units may be sold out. In that case, the bikes may reappear, as and when the stocks are replenished. However, there is no official confirmation.

There could be some technical reasons too or supply chain issues that may have prompted the removal of CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500. Earlier this month, Honda had also removed the CB300R from its website. In this case also, it is not clear if the bike has been discontinued or a new version is being planned. Low sales could also be a reason for the discontinuation of Honda CB300R.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Rebel 500 – Performance, specs

Powering the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is a 999cc, liquid-cooled inline-four engine that generates 215 hp and 113 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter and ride-by-wire throttle. The bike utilizes a lightweight aluminium diamond frame, which helps enhance the bike’s power-to-weight ratio.

Users can access a wide range of electronic rider aids such as a six-axis IMU. It has functions such as launch control, wheelie control and multi-level traction control. Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP utilizes Brembo Stylema callipers and Ohlins suspension at the front and rear. The bike rivals the likes of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and BMW S 1000 RR.

Honda Rebel 500 gets power from a 471cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve, parallel twin-cylinder engine. It generates 45.60 hp and 43.3 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has telescopic front forks and Showa dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking setup comprises 296 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

With a seat height of just 690 mm, the Honda Rebel 500 is designed for optimal control and handling. It can be easy to manoeuvre even at slow speeds. In the Indian market, Honda Rebel 500 competed with the likes of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Kawasaki Vulcan S.