Honda Forza 330cc Scooter Patented In India – Launch Soon?

The single-cylinder 330cc engine on Honda Forza 350 patented in India makes 29 bhp of power and 31.5 Nm of torque

Being the de facto scooter manufacturer in India comes with its perks. Take Activa for example, it overshadows almost every other scooter in the Indian market including Honda’s offerings. Honda has gotten synonymous with scooters in India. All this success for Honda is limited to budget everyday scooters.

Till now Honda has held itself from testing its luck with big-capacity scooters in India. That seems to be changing, as Honda has patented Forza 350 in India. It would be interesting to see if Honda actually steps towards launching it instead of stashing the patented file in the archives.

Honda Forza 330cc Scooter Patented

We say this because Honda has historically patented a lot of products in India. Only a handful of those have materialised. A stark example of this approach by Honda would be recently patented Hawk 11 Cafe Racer based on the same engine as Africa Twin. Will it launch? Very likely not.

When Honda teased us with the formidable CB300F, the Indian automotive fraternity expected Forza 350 to be launched instead. Honda Forza 350 was showcased to Big Wing dealers before and all of them were sold out. By patenting it in India, Honda seems to have come one step closer to actually launching it. For what it is, Honda Forza 350 is a maxi-scooter with a 330cc engine. It debuted at the Bangkok International Motor Show in 2021.

Even though it looked very similar to the Forza 300, the Newer Forza 350 came equipped with a 330cc engine as opposed to the 279cc of the former. This new single-cylinder engine is capable of generating 29 bhp of power at 7500 RPM and 31.5 Nm of torque at 5250 RPM. Equipped with a lighter crankshaft, slightly larger valves and a slightly bigger throttle body, Forza 350 could clock a top speed of 137 kmph.

Design & Features

One look at it is enough to realise that Forza 350 is a big scooter. The huge body wrap around its rider, protecting them from wind blasts. The tall windscreen at the front adds to it as well. Flanking this windscreen are substantial-looking ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. Front fascia gets a split headlight unit that wouldn’t look out of place on a superbike.

Handlebar and footpeg position allows for a neutral riding position enabling the rider to go the distance in reasonable comfort. Large and padded seats add to it significantly. It gets a single-disc setup on both sides, combined with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Front gets a 15” alloy, while the rear gets 14” unit. All of this componentry tips the scale at 185 kg. If launched in India, it will compete with other big-capacity maxi-scooters like Keeway Vieste 300 and the pricey BMW C 400 GT. That said, the chances of this getting launched in India are very meek.