Honda Freed Mugen Power Announced – Sportier Version With Attitude

When compared to their standard counterparts, Honda Freed Mugen Power versions of Air and Crosstar look a lot more sportier and appealing

When Honda launched the new Freed compact MPV with sliding doors, it tickled the fancy of quite a few enthusiasts. It packed hybrid power and associated efficiency and the option of AWD system for spirited driving. Now, Mugen Power has come up with their version of Honda Freed and we should say, makes the Freed a lot more tempting.

Honda Freed Mugen Power

Mugen Motorsports was founded by Hirotoshi Honda, son of the founder of Honda Motor Company, Soichiro Honda. Working only on Honda cars, Mugen Performance is renowned for engine tuning and making OEM parts and body kits along with sports exhausts. Their take on Honda cars brings out a sporty flair.

Same is the case with Honda Freed Mugen Power version. Looking at the official pictures from Mugen, it looks like a Type-R version of Freed that Honda never made. An MPV is not exactly termed as Sporty. But Honda Freed definitely possesses a lot of sauce when paired with sporty body kits from Mugen.

Mugen has announced these sporty body kits for both Air and Crosstar versions of Honda Freed. Both Air and Crosstar get dedicated versions of kits from Mugen that make Air more Jazzy and sporty while making Crosstar more adventurous and lifestyle-ey than their standard versions.

Honda Freed Air Mugen gets a sportier front end with a new bumper with functional air vents and a very prominent lip. At the sides, the car’s character line merging with the sliding door rails, is finished in Black, there are swanky aftermarket alloy wheels, door visors and sporty side skirts. At the rear, there is a larger spoiler, a black decal with Mugen logo, and a faux diffuser.

When it comes to Freed Crosstar Mugen, it gets subtler updates from Mugen when compared to Air. There is bold Mugen lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, blackened aftermarket alloy wheels, camouflage-type decals highlighting side character line and rear tailgate, door visors, and not many changes at the rear.

Any performance updates from Mugen?

As of now, Mugen has only announced body styling kits and not any performance updates under the bonnet. Would be brilliant, but not yet planned. Fingers crossed, though. So, the two powertrains offered with standard Freed MPV will remain unchanged.

These include a 1.5L NA petrol L15D 4-cylinder engine capable of 117 bhp peak power and 142 Nm peak torque, mated to a CVT unit, and an e:HEV hybrid system (LEB). The latter comes equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 121 bhp and 253 Nm electric motor that drives the front wheels.

There is an AWD option as well, offered with both Petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options. Honda claims fuel efficiency of 16.1 km/l with Petrol-only and 25 km/l with Petrol-hybrid powertrains.

