Honda GB500 Trademarked – Is This India-Made Royal Enfield 650 Rival?

With the middleweight motorcycle segment gaining higher volumes, Honda can introduce the GB500 in India as the CB500

At the 2024 EICMA, Honda introduced the GB350 S for European markets. Across international markets, Honda uses the GB350 name in comparison to CB350 in India. New reports indicate that Honda is also working on GB500. Which could spawn a CB500 version for Indian market to rival the likes of Royal Enfield’s ever-expanding 650cc portfolio.

Honda GB500 registered in Europe, USA

In a development that reveals Honda’s potential plans to launch GB500, a trademark has been filed for GB500 under motorcycle and motorcycle parts category. In the USA, the GB500 name has been trademarked with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on 12th November.

Similarly, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) registered the name on 14th November. There’s a strong chance of GB500 making it to production and keep a check on Royal Enfield’s ever-popular and ever-expanding 650cc portfolio. If priced competitively and achieved manufacturing efficiency from their Indian facility, Honda can have a compelling twinner on their hands.

What engine could the Honda GB500 be using?

Smaller capacity Honda GB350 utilizes a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The larger GB500 won’t be adding any significant value if it too gets a single-cylinder setup. With a single-cylinder engine, the GB500 could deliver around 30 hp. In comparison, the GB350 produces 20 hp.

A gain of just around 10 hp may not be enough to motivate enthusiasts to upgrade to the larger capacity GB500. Due to these factors, it is possible that Honda GB500 could be getting a liquid-cooled engine, capable of generating upwards of 45 hp. Honda can either use the existing 500cc twin-cylinder engine or choose a newly developed engine for GB500.

Existing Honda bikes such as the CMX 500 Rebel and CB500 models utilize a 471 cc, water-cooled, inline two-cylinder engine. It generates 47 hp at 8,500 rpm. From a cost perspective, using the existing 500cc twin engine seems more suitable. Models spawning from this platform might take CB500 name in markets like India.

Specs, features and hardware

Honda GB500 will be designed to comply with the A2 motorcycle licensing system in Europe. The bike might use a tubular steel frame, integrated with telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike will have disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Overall profile will be quite similar to the smaller capacity GB350 (CB350 in India). Some of the key highlights include circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, curvy fuel tank and a single-piece seat. Similar to the GB350, the GB500 will have a comfortable riding stance.

Honda GB500 launch date, pricing

While Honda has registered GB500 in multiple markets, a launch is not happening anytime soon. A reasonable guess will be 2026. In terms of cost, Honda could choose a competitive pricing strategy for GB500. Something similar can already be seen with GB350 which is available in Europe at 4,490 euros (Rs 3.99 lakh).

In India, the CB350 is available at a starting price of Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh). Royal Enfield’s 650cc portfolio, on the other hand, starts from Rs 3.02 lakh (Ex-sh).