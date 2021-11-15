Honda Grazia 125cc Scooter MotoGP Colour Edition Launch Price Rs 87k

Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition gets vibrant orange coloured accents to add a sportier stance

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has just launched the Grazia 125 in their official Repsol Honda Team colours in India. It is seen with vibrant orange coloured accents, the signature colour of Honda MotoGP team, across its wheel rims for a sportier appeal which will instantly appeal to racing fans in the country. Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition is priced at Rs 87,138 (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With rich legacy paving the way for Honda’s bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India.”

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts.”

Honda Grazia 125 – More details

Honda Grazia 125, which received an overhaul in 2020 with BS6 update, is offered in the highly competitive 125cc segment. It is priced from Rs 76,823 -84,148 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is a sportier alternative to the Activa 125. All prices are ex-sh.

It comes in with a bold design and advanced technology among which are Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine and Idling Stop System and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). It also gets rider comforts among which are features such as LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch and an integrated passing switch.

Features are also extended to side stand indicator with engine-cut off, intelligent instrument display, 3-step adjustable rear suspension and front telescopic suspension. Honda Grazia competes with the TVS NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge, Aprilia SR 125 and the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid.

Honda Plans Electric Two-wheeler for India

Like its other counterparts Bajaj, TVS and Hero MotorCorp, HMSI also plans to enter the electric two wheeler segment. It will bring out its first electric two-wheeler in the next financial year. A Honda Benly e electric scooter has been spied testing at the ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) facility in Pune earlier this year.

The Benly e was showcased in 2019 at Tokyo Motor Show and has been positioned as an electric two-wheeler for commercial use. Honda sells four different models of the Benly e in Japan and in other global markets that include the Benly e I, Benly e I Pro, Benly e II and Benly e II Pro.

The Benly will come in with LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster and accessory power socket. It will get a flat rear deck and large basket in the front. The e-scooter will sport reverse assist function and ride on 12 inch tyre in the front and 10 inch tyre at the rear. As on date, Benly e I and I Pro are powered by a 2.8 kW electric motor offering 13 Nm peak torque. Benly e II and II Pro come in with a 4.2 kW electric motor generating 15 Nm peak torque.