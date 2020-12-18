Honda City, Civic Production Stops At Greater Noida Plant – Shifted To Tapukara

Honda Cars has noted market share dip from 7 percent in FY15 to just 3 percent as on date

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has shut down its production unit at Greater Noida, reveals a new report by ET Auto. It was from this production unit that cars such as the City, Civic and CR-V were produced.

But all production has been stalled since the start of December. All car production has now moved to the company’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh, will continue to house the company’s corporate office and R&D department.

It was early last year that the news was first reported about the company plan to shut down one of its manufacturing units in India as a part of its restructuring program. Sales have been on the ebb over the past several months since COVID struck and even as festive sales recovered marginally, market share has dipped to 3 percent.

From being the third largest automaker in India a few years, Honda has now slipped to No 7 in car sales. Honda is now behind car brands like Tata, Kia, Mahindra and Renault. The company that once commanded a 7 percent market share in April-June 2015 has now skid to 3 percent.

Shift of Production to Tapukara Plant

The Honda Greater Noida plant has been in operation since the past two decades. It had initial production capacity of 30,000 units which was increased to 1,00,000 units and employed around 2,000 workers in its manufacturing processes.

The plant currently has 1,000 permanent employees, most of who have opted for voluntary retirement scheme – VRS, effective from 28th January 2020, while others have moved base to Tapukara. The Greater Noida plant had seen production operations stalled earlier this year since the plant location was near a red zone which had the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Overall production dipped to around 2,500 units per month which led to capacity utilization of less than 25 percent. The company was continuously optimizing production between the two plants in view of the slowdown, but has reportedly decided to shut down the Greater Noida plant permanently. The Tapukara has annual capacity of 1,80,000 units and is from where the current gen Honda City is produced.

HCIL commenced operations in 1997 along with Usha International of the Sriram Group. Initially known as Honda Siel Cars India, it was in 2012 that the name changed to Honda Cars India Limited after opting out of the JV. Investments to the tune of Rs.9,000 crores was made into the two plants

