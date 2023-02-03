Honda Hawk 11 Cafe Racer Patented In India – Launch Planned?

Based on the same 1086 cc parallel-twin engine as Africa Twin, Honda Hawk 11 churns out around 100 bhp power and 104 Nm torque

Honda motorcycles currently have 4 big bikes in its portfolio as listed on its Big Wing website. CB500X was taken offline, added back and now taken offline again. CBR-1000RR-R Fireblade has been added back too, which was off-site for a very long time. Now, there is CBR650R, Fireblade, Africa Twin and Gold Wing.

As far as sales are concerned, Honda sold zero big bikes in India in December 2022. With Kawasaki’s aggressive pricing strategy, Team Green is taking over Team Blue and Team Red. In fact, Suzuki does a lot better in this regard with Hayabusa and Katana.

Honda Hawk 11 Cafe Racer

Honda has patented a new big bike in India. It is Hawk 11 and is based on the same 1082 cc parallel-twin platform as Africa Twin. Hawk 11 is a neo retro-themed cafe-racer motorcycle. Is Honda launching this motorcycle in India? If so, can this be the one to etch Honda’s name in sales charts more? Let’s take a look.

This cool-looking cafe racer motorcycle was first showcased by Honda at the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show. This is the spiritual successor of CB1100 Roadster which is now discontinued in Honda’s global portfolio. It is interesting to note that just a few months after its debut, Honda filed a patent for Hawk 11 motorcycle.

The patent has been filed on 2nd of August 2022, just around 4 months after global premiere. This might be a hint that a launch is imminent and Honda has reserved its interests for India. Or Honda just casually patented it in India to maybe launch it someday if market demands exist. We would wager on the latter as Honda has quite a few patents in India that never materialised.

The looks are to die for as it pays tribute to cafe racers of yesteryear while donning modern design language. There is a circular LED headlight at the front enclosed in a bikini fairing. Round ORVMs extend beyond the width of its clip-on handlebars. There is a stubby sub-frame and a slightly exposed frame from within bodywork. Componentry includes front USD forks, dual disc setup at front, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, and more. Exhaust is rather chunky and angles upwards at a similar angle as its subframe.

Specs & Features

It is based on the same 1082 cc parallel-twin engine kicking out around 100 bhp of power at 7500 RPM and 104 Nm of torque at 6250 RPM. It gets liquid cooling, a 6-speed gearbox and other equipment expected at this price point. Honda Hawk 11 is the third bike based on this platform after Africa Twin and NT1100. The latter is also reserved for India, which never materialised.

In JDM, Honda Hawk 11 costs 13,97,000 Yen which roughly translates to Rs. 8.94 lakh. If Honda premium tax in India and other Indian duties are considered, we can expect pricing over Rs. 12 lakh. There is another ‘blast from the past’ motorcycle like Honda Hawk 11 currently enjoying a niche at this price point. It is a Suzuki Katana. Both Katana and Hawk 11 are neo-retro motorcycles with bikini fairing. If Honda wants to pit a handsome opponent to rival Katana, Hawk 11 is the fitting choice. Launch is not confirmed by HMSI yet.