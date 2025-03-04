Honda H’ness CB350 New Colours Reach Showrooms – Launch Soon

In a bid to better rival Royal Enfield’s robust 350cc portfolio, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has rolled the dice again. This time, the company seems to be launching new colours with H’ness CB350 to attract buyers and boost sales against Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles like Bullet 350 and Classic 350.

Honda H’ness CB350 New Colours

The retro classic motorcycle segment within the 350cc segment has seen a major demand in India. Catering to this demand, we have stalwart motorcycle manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Honda, Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Classic Legends brands, Jawa and Yezdi. One look at the sales charts show India’s one-sided love affair towards Royal Enfield.

Challenging Royal Enfield at this game is Honda H’ness CB350, which is offered in DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro Chrome and the customization kits. The colours offered with H’ness CB350 include Precious Red Metallic, Mat Marshall Green Metallic, Pearl Nightstar Black and Mat Massive Grey Metallic along with Chrome colours like Athletic Blue Metallic.

Now, Honda seems to be adding new colours to H’ness CB350 as seen in the leaks on social media. There are three new colours in question and all of them look like they are Glossy metallic colours. Also, all three of them get interesting dual tone graphics on the fuel tank, which lend a retro vibe.

Exact names of these colours are not out yet. It is not yet confirmed which of the H’ness CB350’s trims get these new colours. In the leaked images, we can see these new colour variants in the dealer showrooms, suggesting that the launch might be right around the corner.

Any other changes?

In the images, we can see that these new colour variants from Honda get split seat setup with brown seat cover. All three of these new colours lack rubber fork gaiters which H’ness 350 always had. There is chrome in both mud guards along with chrome highlights in the engine bay. While the exhaust can’t be seen in these images, it is likely to be chrome as well.

Apart from the new colours and graphics, there doesn’t seem to be any other changes on these motorcycles. It will continue to be powered by the same 348cc single-cylinder air cooled engine that is capable of generating 20.78 bhp of peak power and 30 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

