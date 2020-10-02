Honda CB350 Arrives At Showroom – Exhaust Note, Walkaround First Look

Honda 2Wheelers India states that the new H’Ness CB350 is specially developed for buyers in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have shown off the new HNESS CB350 neo retro roadster bike in India. It comes in at a starting price of Rs.1.91 lakhs and marks the entry of Honda into the 300-350cc modern classic segment.

Honda H’Ness CB350 neo-retro roadster

The new Honda H’ness CB350 (pronounced Highness) will be retailed via the company’s Big Wing outlets in India. It is now on display at the Big Wing dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Bhilai while bookings have already commenced at a down payment of Rs.5,000. Customers can book this bike via the Honda official website or at the brand’s Big Wing dealerships.

Honda H’ness CB350 is presented in two variants of DLX and DLX Pro. It receives vintage styling inspired by the Honda CB range with rounded LED headlamp, a sleek fuel tank with the ‘Honda’ badge, chrome finished exhaust and a digi-analogue speedometer. Below is a detailed walkaround video of Honda CB350, credit to Power On Wheel.

Speaking about variants, DLX Pro gets Bluetooth enabled turn by turn navigation, music and telephone controls while it also sports battery health indicator, side stand engine cut off system and Honda smartphone voice control system. The bike also receives Selectable Torque Control which prevents the rear wheel from moving out of line during acceleration.

Features

Honda confirms several segment first features on the CB350. These include Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and an assist and slipper clutch. HSVCS allows for the rider to connect to smartphone and access features such as navigation, music, phone calls and incoming messages.

The display offers details on mileage, battery, gear and distance to empty. Where mileage is concerned, the display shows off average mileage based on history of rider’s pattern and conditions. The mileage displayed is in real time while the rider does not need to worry about battery being discharged as the meter gives information on battery voltage and the distance to empty is also shown off on the display.

The Honda H’ness CB350 DLX variant is presented in mono tones of Black, Green and Red while the DLX Pro gets dual tone color schemes with a contrasting brown saddle. Dual Tone options include Black and Grey, Blue and White and Black and White. The retro styled roadster sits on alloy wheels fitted with 100/90-19 front and 130/70-18 rear tyres.

Rivals

In terms of dimensions, the Honda H’ness CB350 measures 2,163mm in length, 800mm in width and 1,107mm in height. Its wheelbase measures 1,441mm and ground clearance stands at 166mm. Fuel tank is of 15 liter capacity while kerb weight is at 181 kgs.

Honda Hness CB350 is powered by a 348.36cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine offering 20.8 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm torque at 3,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Peak torque is produced from low in rev range allowing for better performance. The new CB350 which sits on a new double cradle frame gets its suspension and braking via telescopic fork in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear and 310mm disc brakes in the front and 240mm disc at the rear. It gets Dual Channel ABS.

Once launched in October, the Honda H’ness CB350 will compete with the Jawa Classic, Jawa Forty Two, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor and Benelli Imperiale 400.