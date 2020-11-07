Honda Hornet 185cc Adv Motorcycle Render – Hero Xpulse 200 Rival

Currently, Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure tourer bike in India and Honda will be looking to disrupt this segment of entry-level ADVs in India

Adventure motorcycles are the next big thing in the Indian automotive market. Gauging by the segment’s immense popularity over the past couple of years, every two-wheeler brand now wants to have an adventure bike in its product profile.

Sometime earlier we had reported that Honda is developing an entry-level ADV bike based on the CRF250L Rally motorcycle. It will reportedly be rebranded to Africa Twin moniker and will be retailed as an entry-level model in the ADV range. However, that bike is most likely for international markets and not for India.

But there is good news for Honda fans in India. Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is planning to develop an all-new adventure motorcycle based on the recently launched Hornet 2.0. It is speculated that this new adventure tourer could utilise the naked roadster’s new platform.

In a recent interaction with CarAndBike, Atsushi Ogata, President, CEO and MD, HMSI, confirmed this development. During this interaction, Ogata stated to exploring other options on both newly launched platforms of Hornet 2.0 and H’Ness CB350.

One of the possibilities is the entry-level ADV based on Hornet 2.0’s architecture. During this discussion, Ogata did mention the CRF in a passing comment. From this discussion, it is clear that Honda is willing to expand its range of ADVs.

Expected Details

We can expect the design of this new bike to be in line with the Hornet 2.0. It will most likely be the same thing what KTM has done with their Duke and ADV range. That said the engine is expected to be the same as the one offered in Hornet 2.0. Its 184.4cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor is capable of pushing out 17 bhp of maximum power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque.

It will be fair enough for Honda since it has invested a lot in developing an all-new platform for Hornet 2.0 and would be feasible for the company to utilise it in developing other new products. As of now, there are very little details as to how or when we can see this bike in our market but judging by the conversation, it seems like Honda is still in planning stages and it would take years to finally hit the roads.

But one can never be sure with Honda. Out of the blue there will be a launch announcement, and before you know it, owners are posting video reviews of the new Honda Hornet 185cc Adv Motorcycle. We have already seen how efficient they are in hiding their upcoming projects before the actual launch – CB350 is one such example.

Expected Availability

This Honda ADV will be made in India from locally sourced components to keep the cost in check and will be retailed through its regular chain of dealerships. If plans do materialise then this new ADV from Honda will be the first real competitor to Hero Xpulse 200.

Render source