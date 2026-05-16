Honda Hybrid Sedan and SUV Prototype Debuts – Launch By 2028

World renowned car manufacturer, Honda, has been in a shaky boat for some time now and is on the verge of a strategy rethink. The company seems to be increasing its attention towards Hybrid vehicles and has now showcased a Honda hybrid sedan and Acura SUV prototype during a business briefing.

Both these vehicles are set to launch within a couple of years and feature the company’s next gen Hybrid technology. This move is part of Honda’s push in North American market involving 15 upcoming cars with this next gen Hybrid tech. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Hybrid Sedan and SUV Prototype

During a recent business briefing, Honda showcased two new prototypes with their next gen Hybrid technology. One is a Honda sedan and other is an Acura SUV. These are not concepts and are currently in prototype phase and even look production ready for North American (USA) specification.

These two new vehicles showcased are part of the 15 hybrid car strategy slated to launch by March 2030. Most of these 15 offerings are likely to be for US market. The push towards Hybrid tech follows the shift away from pure electric vehicles Honda was deeply invested in. The company cancelled a bunch of EVs including the 0 Sedan, 0 SUV, Acura RSX and even those two EVs under Afeela brand under a JV with Sony.

In terms of design, Honda hybrid sedan prototype seems to have been inspired heavily by 0 Sedan concept. We can see it in its wedge shape silhouette. There is a handsome fascia, sloping rear roofline, semi-flush door handles, swanky wheels, two-piece LED DRL setup above the headlight housing, raked windscreen and more.

On the other hand, Acura hybrid SUV prototype which was just showcased, seems to be inspired by RSX concept, which made a switch from being a sportscar nameplate to an SUV, a similar fate as Mitsubishi Eclipse. Both these vehicles look like they are production ready, but are expected to hit showrooms some time around 2028.

Next Gen Hybrid

Both these prototypes are equipped with Honda’s next gen Hybrid technology, promising 10% more system efficiency over the current gen tech. There is a new platform under development too, which promises lightness and further fuel efficiency and reduces costs by around 30%. When fully developed, Honda promises that this new gen Hybrid tech will be world’s most efficient powertrain.

The company is set to spend around JPY 4.4 Trillion (Rs 2,65,935 Crores) within the next three years to achieve this goal, while development funds for pure EVs have been reduced to JPY 0.8 Trillion (Rs 48,351 Crores) and has pulled the plug on a bunch of planned EVs.