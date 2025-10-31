Honda India Major Comeback – 10 New Cars By 2030, 7 Of Them SUVs

When compared to the type of juggernaut Honda Motor Co is in global markets, the company’s Indian operations seems to have reached a stalemate. Ever-shrinking sedan sales and the insignificant impact of Elevate SUV in the market has raised sirens within Honda’s top brass. The company is bracing for a major comeback to increase its market share considerably.

A new product onslaught has just been announced for India signalling a major shift in strategy. This new aggressive expansion will incorporate up to 10 new cars by 2030 end and up to 7 of these new cars will be SUVs. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda India Major Comeback

We’re already at the fag end of 2025, leaving just 4 years for Honda to fast track its just-announced product onslaught. Which means more than 2 cars per year on an average. Honda seems to be betting big on SUVs as the company announced 7 of these 10 new cars by 2030 will be SUVs.

This is likely to give Honda an opportunity to better fight current SUV leaders like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and Toyota among others. Honda’s top brass has revealed that India is among the three most important markets for the brand’s growth alongside USA and Japan, signifying the importance of growing car culture in the Asian subcontinent.

With India positioned as a key priority for Honda brand’s growth, the company has employed a dedicated project team to come up with a strategy. While many of these 10 new cars will be India-specific, some of them will be global vehicles as well. There was no specifics revealed about resumption of Honda’s import business, but we are hopeful.

Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV

The main highlight of this recent development is likely to be the production-spec version of Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV. Honda 0 Alpha concept was showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025. It will be manufactured in Honda’s Tapukara plant in Alwar, Rajasthan and exported to other Asian markets including Japan.

With the production-spec version of Honda 0 Alpha, the company aims to transform India into a global manufacturing and export hub. This upcoming electric SUV will be designed for India and will share many of its components with Elevate SUV. Like a marriage of Elevate components and 0 Series design language.