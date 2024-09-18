Honda India Recall – CB300R, CB300F, CB350, CB350RS and H’ness 350

Owners of affected motorcycles are being contacted individually to inform them about the recall and next steps in the process

As part of its commitment to improve customer experience, Honda has issued a voluntary recall for select 300cc and 350cc bikes. While owners of affected bikes will be contacted via call, email and SMS, users can also check by entering their VIN number on the Honda BigWing website.

Front and Rear wheel speed sensor

This issue affects Honda CB300R, CB300F, CB350, CB350RS and H’ness 350. Following an investigation, it has been found that an improper molding procedure was used during the manufacturing of the speed wheel sensor. The issue is seen with motorcycles manufactured during the period from October 2020 to April 2024. However, Honda has not provided any details about the total number of bikes that have this issue.

Due to the improper molding process, it is possible that the speed wheel sensor could be exposed to water. When this happens, the speed sensor may start to malfunction. It can impact multiple systems such as traction control, speedometer and ABS. Honda has also clearly mentioned a worst-case scenario, where the malfunctioning speed sensor can lead to ineffective braking. As both front and rear wheel speed sensors are impacted, it poses significant risks in extreme cases.

While Honda has not asked customers to stop using the impacted units, it is advisable that owners take proper care. Owners can wait to get a message from Honda or check on Honda BigWing website using their VIN number. Honda has requested owners of affected units to book their service appointment in advance. This will help avoid overcrowding at dealerships.

The affected part will be replaced completely free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status of the bike. This recall will be carried out pan-India at BigWing dealerships. However, Honda has not mentioned any estimated time for the replacement of the affected part.

Camshaft Comp

This issue impacts specific units of CB350, CB350RS and H’ness CB350. An investigation has revealed that an improper manufacturing process was used for the manufacturing of the camshaft. It can lead to a situation where the vehicle’s optimal functioning could be impacted. Honda has stated that this recall is being carried out as a precautionary measure. This recall applies to units manufactured between June 2024 and July 2024.

Honda dealerships across India will replace the affected part completely free of cost. This recall is applicable even for bikes that are out of their warranty period. Owners of the affected units are being contacted by Honda via call, SMS and/or email.

Honda had issued a recall for CB350 and CB350RS last year in December as well. At that time, issues were noticed with the brake light and bank angle sensor. Replacement was provided free of cost to all affected customers.