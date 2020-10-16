Honda Becomes Kerala’s Largest Two Wheeler Brand – Thanks To Activa

Honda 2Wheelers India started its journey in India in late 2000 with the launch of its scooter Activa

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) completed twenty years in the country this year. In these twenty years, the company has come leaps and bounds ahead and is one of the most sought after two-wheeler brands in the country.

While it is still behind Hero MotoCorp, which is by far the largest seller of two-wheelers in the world, it definitely enjoys a large loyal fan base in the country. However, there is one state where Honda trumps Hero. The Japanese bike maker recently announced that it has crossed cumulative sales of 25 lakh units in Kerala.

Honda has revealed that it currently holds 33 percent of the two-wheelers market share in the southern state. This means one out of every three two-wheelers in Kerala is a Honda. What makes this achievement more praiseworthy is that the first 10 lakh sales took fourteen years and the next 15 lakh sales took only six years. This shows that the manufacturer has witnessed unprecedented growth in the past six years.

This growth could be credited to the company’s strategy to expand its sales and service outlets in the state. Honda currently has 256 such outlets in Kerala. The dominance of Honda is more felt in the scooter segment which accounts for 64 percent of all scooters in the state much higher than the brand’s national average of 29 percent market share.

Super 6 Benefit

In order to mark this occasion and to thank its loyal customers in Kerala, Honda 2Wheelers India has announced a “Super 6” offer ahead of the upcoming festive season. This offer will be limited to consumers in Kerala only.

Under this scheme, the Japanese brand is allowing customers to enjoy benefits of up to Rs 11,000 on any Honda two-wheeler. The offer lasts till November-end 2020.

Honda is offering up to 100 percent financing schemes with low-interest rates. Customers can choose from a 50 percent discount on EMI scheme and get cashback up to Rs 5,000 on a debit card or credit card EMI. Additionally, customers can avail cashback worth up to Rs 2,500 on transactions through Paytm.

Recent Launches from Honda

Honda has been marketing its products very aggressively off late. It has also launched two very tempting motorcycles in the past couple of months- Hornet 2.0 and H’Ness CB350. While Hornet 2.0 is a naked streetfighter, H’Ness Cb350 is a retro-styled classic motorcycle. Hornet 2.0 rivals the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 whereas CB350 directly locks horns with Royal Enfield Classic 350.