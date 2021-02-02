Honda Motorcycle, Scooter Sales Jan 2021 – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, CB 350

Honda 2Wheelers India registered Double Digit growth in domestic markets in January 2021 – spurred by sales of the Activa Scooter

Honda 2Wheelers India has released their sales figures for Jan 2021. It may be noted that sales in domestic markets have increased 11.39 percent but exports dipped 30.13 percent. Total domestic sales in the past month had stood at 4,16,716 units, up 42,602 units as against 3,74,114 units sold in Jan 20. Exports on the other hand fell 8,825 units down to 20,467 units in Jan 21 as compared to 29,292 units exported in the same month of the previous year.

Honda 2Wheeler MoM Sales

Taking into account month on month sales, Honda also experienced positive domestic sales growth but lower exports. In December 20, domestic sales had stood at 2,42,046 units which increased by 1,74,670 units to 4,16,716 units in Jan 21, a percentage growth of 72.16.

Exports on the other hand fell marginally by 2.45 percent to 20,467 units in the past month as against 20,981 units sold in Dec 20. It was its outstanding performance in domestic markets that took MoM sales to 4,37,183 units in Jan 21, up 66.21 percent as against 2,63,027 units in Dec 20.

Major Contributors to Honda 2Wheeler Sales

The Honda Activa scooter was the best selling scooter not only for the company but is also India’s No.1 selling scooter brand. It has achieved the 2.5 crore unit mark and is the only scooter brand in India to achieve this target.

In January, Honda 2Wheeler India also introduced two new models – 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports and the Grazia Sports Edition. The Adventure Sports motorcycle is only retailed via the company’s premium BigWing Topline outlets and is priced at Rs.19.96 lakhs. It is presented in colour options of Darkness Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White Tricolour. The Grazia Sports Edition is a gearless scooter and offered in two colours of Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red and is priced at Rs.83,140.

In Jan 21, Honda also inaugurated 3 new BigWing showrooms in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Ludhiana. This takes total to 5 Honda BigWing Topline for the company range of premium motorcycles starting 300cc and 15 Honda BigWing Outlets via which the company sells its 300-500cc mid-size premium motorcycle range.

The company also recently patented the 2021 Honda Grom 125 in India though there are no indications on if and when it will be launched in the country. In addition, they have also teased their upcoming new motorcycle, based on the CB350. It will launch on 16th Feb.

Increased Sales Expectations

With easing of lockdown regulations and schools, colleges and offices opening up and with the urgent need for personal means of transport, the company expects to see increase in sales. A new scrappage policy, as was announced in the Union Budget, is also set to come into effect which will further boost sales.