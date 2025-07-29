Honda N-One e: Debuts, Small Electric Car Gets 245 Km Range

Scheduled to go on sale in Japan later this year, Honda N-One e: is eligible for government subsidies allocated for CEVs (clean energy vehicles)

After making a grand entry at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in a sporty ‘Super EV Concept’ form, the Honda N-One e: has now made its official debut in Japan. The eccentric charm of the concept has been toned down in favour of functional styling and everyday practicality. Exteriors, interiors and some details about the equipment list have been revealed. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Small Electric Car – N-One e:

One can notice old-school vibes, retro elements and a focus on simplicity and practicality. Some of the key highlights is the round headlamp setup with LED lamps and circular LED DRLs. The electric kei microcar has an upright front fascia, a clamshell-style bonnet and charging / V2L port on the front right.

Side profile has body-coloured conventional door handles, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, blacked-out B pillars and circular wheel arches. Honda N-One e: uses small wheels that have a simple 6-spoke design. At the rear, the EV has a wide windscreen, vertically-stacked rectangular tail lamps and a simple design for the tailgate and bumper.

A total of five colour options are on offer including vibrant shades such as Cheerful Green, Fjord Mist Pearl and Seabed Blue Pearl. Users can also choose Platinum White Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic colour options. Honda has not revealed the dimensions of N-One e:. However, being a kei car, it is likely to be less than 3,400 mm long.

Practical interiors

Insides are designed for ample legroom and headroom for all passengers. There are plenty of physical buttons on the dash and centre console, which boost practicality. Even the touchscreen infotainment system has physical buttons and a rotary dial. The dashboard is designed like a shelf, allowing easy storage of small items like smartphones, sunglasses, wallets, coins and other everyday essentials.

Honda N-One e: does not have premium features such as wireless charging. Users will need to use the USB charging port. Smart features include a ‘single pedal control’ function, which can be activated with a press of a button. In this mode, the accelerator pedal works as an accelerator when pressed down and as a brake when released. The latter part comes via regenerative braking.

Another standout feature is an advanced V2L (vehicle to load) system. It can not only power your devices and appliances, but also your home during power cuts. For using the V2L function, users will need to buy an adapter (official accessory). The kit includes a dash-top LED indicator, making it easy to check the remaining battery from outside the car.

Powertrain, range

While specs have not been revealed, it is likely that Honda N-One e: will borrow the electric powertrain from the N-Van e:. In that case, Honda N-One e: could be using a 64 PS single electric motor. Range could be more than 245 km on a full charge. When using a 50 kW DC charger, the battery pack could be charged in approximately 30 minutes.

Honda N-One e: India launch?

With its distinctive design, comfort and smart features, Honda N-One e: has potential for the Indian market. It can popularize the idea of switching over to small-sized EVs with attractive styling and practical applications. However, it is unlikely that the Honda N-One e: will be available in India anytime soon. Honda has other plans for India, one of which is a new electric SUV, planned for launch in 2026. Honda also has plans to launch new hybrid cars in India.