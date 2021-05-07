Honda N7X 7 Seater Crossover Concept Detailed In First Look Walkaround

N7X primarily aims to offer the best of both worlds i.e. an SUV and an MPV

Honda has unveiled its N7X concept in Indonesia, which will be a 7-seater multipurpose crossover. Although the vehicle has been showcased as a concept, it comes across as a near-production model. It is expected that Honda will unveil the final version later this year in August.

Honda N7X is expected to work as a replacement for BR-V. But more than an MPV, it looks like a modern day 7 seater SUV – the likes of which we have recently seen in India, like the Hyundai Alcazar. Honda N7X will most likely go on sale in Indonesia first, followed by launch in other global markets.

Honda N7X design and features

From the outside, Honda N7X packs in all the snazzy styling bits that one could expect from a modern SUV. The SUV character is also expected to be felt in the vehicle’s performance. On the inside, Honda N7X will pack in the best of luxury, spaciousness and comfort. It’s the combined benefits of SUV and MPV, which makes N7X a unique offering from Honda.

N7X borrows a number of styling cues from other Honda cars such as City and upcoming third-gen HR-V SUV. Some of the key features include trapezoidal front grille with thick chrome slats, clamshell bonnet, prominent bumper with faux skid plate, and trendy dual LED DRLs. The side profile has a rising shoulder line and a tapering large glasshouse towards the rear. Take a detailed look at the walkaround video by AutonetMagz.

The prominent character line is easily noticeable, running all the way from the front to rear lamps. At the back, some key features include wraparound tail lamps and edgy LED elements similar to that of current City.

Honda N7X engine options

As of now, there’s no clarity about powertrain options for Honda N7X. One possibility is that it could utilize engine options available with Honda BR-V. The 1.5 litre petrol motor is capable of producing 118 bhp of max power at 6600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4600 rpm.

The diesel motor of the same capacity makes 99 bhp / 200 Nm. Transmission options for Honda N7X could include 6-speed manual and CVT. It is probable that a hybrid powertrain could be introduced for N7X at a later date.

Honda N7X India launch

It is likely that Honda N7X could be launched in India. As of now, Honda does not have any product in the 7-seat segment. BR-V was earlier available in the Indian market, but it was discontinued due to low sales numbers.

We will have to wait for an official announcement from Honda regarding N7X India launch possibilities. If it makes it here, N7X will compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and upcoming Mahindra XUV700.