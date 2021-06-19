Honda N7X SUV Engine, Variant Details Leak Ahead Of Global Debut

Honda will be launching the production-spec N7X SUV in Indonesia first followed by other South Asian markets

A few days ago Honda officially unveiled a pre-production Concept of the N7X SUV. It has now been learnt that the final production spec of the SUV based on the N7X Concept is expected to make its global debut in August this year. Internationally, this model is set to compete against the likes of Daihatsu Xenia, Toyota Avanza and other three-row mid-size SUVs.

This seven-seater SUV is expected to serve as a replacement for the ageing BRV. The MPV has not been pulling great numbers off late and is likely to be taken off from Honda’s shelves. It already exited the Indian market last year due to poor sales performance. The new SUV is likely to go on sale in Indonesia first followed by other South Asian markets.

Expected Exterior Styling

The final production-spec model is likely to be very similar to the Concept showcased earlier this month which has been designed and developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. it is likely to borrow certain styling cues from the new-generation Honda cars such as City, HR-V and Civic. At front, it is expected to flaunt an upright nose with a signature Honda multi-slat chrome-laden grille which is flanked by wraparound LED headlamps on both sides and the company logo at centre.

Sharp-angled LED DRLs are found integrated into headlamps in addition to LED positioning lights on fog lamp housings placed below it on the muscular front bumper. Further, a butch appearance is given by a clamshell bonnet.

The most notable highlights along its side profile include a character line stretching from the headlights to the taillights and a large greenhouse with a kink in the window line as it tapers backwards. Other styling details include roof rails, glossy black body cladding, round wheel arches, shark-fin antenna and roof-mounted spoiler.

Powertrain Details Leak

Coming to its powertrain options, as per leaked details, it is likely to come powered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. A hybrid powertrain is expected to be added to the lineup at a later stage. It could also borrow the same engine options from the recently revealed Honda HR-V.

Further, sources claim that the upcoming BR-V replacement will be offered in four trims- S, E, Prestige and Prestige HS. Out of these, the base S trim would only be offered with a manual gearbox while Prestige and Prestige HS will only be offered with a CVT. Here ‘HS’ in the top-spec trim stands for Honda Sensing which is basically the Japanese carmaker’s in-house developed ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System).

There hasn’t been any word from Honda regarding the launch of N7X in India. But since the Japanese brand has no more seven-seaters in India after discontinuation of BR-V and CR-V, it is possible that they bring the SUV to our shores. If it does come to India, it will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the new Hyundai Alcazar.