Honda N7X SUV Production Spec Design Patent Leak – New 7 Seater SUV

If launched in India, Honda N7X will rival the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar

Honda has already showcased a Concept version of N7X which will reportedly serve as a replacement for the ageing BR-V. However, unlike BR-V which carried an MPV body style, N7X will be an SUV with a slightly crossover-ish stance. Earlier reports revealed some crucial details about the upcoming SUV like the number of variants and engine options.

The mid-size SUV is expected to make its international debut in August this year. Ahead of its debut, a few patent images of the SUV have been leaked on social media which reveals its design and confirms its alignment with the N7X Concept presented earlier. The latest patents have been registered by Asian Honda Motor Co. in Thailand through an Indonesian law firm.

Exterior Design

This also suggests a possible debut in Thailand following its maiden launch in Indonesia. The N7X Concept has been designed and developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Ltd. and is likely to borrow certain styling cues from the new-generation Honda cars such as City, HR-V, Civic and its flagship SUV CR-V.

Upfront, it will flaunt an upright nose with a signature Honda multi-slat chrome-laden grille which is flanked by wraparound LED headlamps on both sides and the company logo at centre. The headlamp clusters are embedded with L-shaped LED DRLs while LED positioning lights are placed below on the bumper in the fog lamp housings. A thick plate of chrome demarcates the grille and headlamps from the clamshell bonnet giving its premium appeal.

The muscular front bumper houses a central air inlet of mesh pattern with brushed aluminium inserts and a faux skid plate lending it a butch stance. Along the side profile, a character line stretching from the headlights to the taillights grabs eyeballs.

At rear, it flaunts a pair of wraparound Z-shaped LED taillamps, a flat tailgate, a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark fin antenna. Other notable exterior highlights include large multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone door-mounted wing mirrors, roof rails and round wheel arches with glossy black claddings. Also, rearview mirrors get cameras underneath signifying the presence of Honda Sensing which is the Japanese automaker’s in-house developed ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System).

Engine, Transmission Options

As per earlier details, N7X is likely to come powered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. A hybrid powertrain could be added to the lineup at a later stage.

The SUV will be offered in four trims- S, E, Prestige and Prestige HS. Out of these, the base S trim would only be offered with a manual gearbox while Prestige and Prestige HS will only be offered with a CVT.