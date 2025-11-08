Honda New Innovations For Next-Gen EVs – Tactile Gear Shifts, Engine Feedback

While Honda seems to be late in the EV race, the brand is working on multiple new technologies to ensure a clear distinction against rivals

Honda is stepping up focus on hybrids and EVs, which will help the brand to achieve its carbon neutrality goals. In addition to developing new platforms and models, Honda is also working on new tech innovations. These will power its next-gen cars. One such feature that is getting everyone’s attention is the 7-speed simulated gear shifts and engine sounds. The aim is to bring the overall experience closer to that of driving an ICE car. While also retaining the benefits of an EV. Let’s check out the details.

Honda simulated gearbox, engine sounds

New innovations such as the simulated gearbox and engine sounds are expected to debut with the production version of the Super-ONE Prototype. The hatchback model with Kei car specifications was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. It is expected to be launched in Japan in 2026, followed by other markets such as the UK and Asia.

Complex systems will power Honda’s new 7-speed simulated gearbox. But it will be fairly easy to operate from the user’s perspective. In practical terms, the simulated gearbox will mimic the function of gear shifts in an ICE car. The simulated gearbox will respond to driver inputs and driving conditions in largely the same way as an ICE car. It will be capable of simulating engine speed and gear position.

When engaging the simulated gearbox, users will be able to experience changes in vehicle speed and behaviour during specific manoeuvres such as cornering. Users can also experience the kickdown effect associated with an ICE car with automatic transmission. This occurs when the accelerator pedal is pressed fully to the floor, prompting the transmission to downshift to a lower gear to achieve a quick burst of acceleration.

Honda’s upcoming next-gen EVs will also have a ‘Boost’ mode, which will unlock the full available power for optimized acceleration. This can be quite useful during overtaking across urban environments and highways. Honda’s upcoming EVs will also be able to mimic the ‘fuel cut’ experience associated with ICE cars. This occurs when the fuel injection is shut temporarily during deceleration. Another interesting feature is simulated engine sounds, aimed at delivering a more immersive and emotionally engaging driving experience.

Launch in India?

Honda has stated that its new innovations in the EV segment will be exclusively for the production version of the Super-ONE prototype. As mentioned earlier, the production version will go on sale in Japan in 2026. While there is no official confirmation, it is possible that these new innovations could also be introduced with the India-bound 0 Series EVs.

Since there will be additional costs for these innovations, it is likely that these features will be offered as optional or with the top-spec variants. This is especially true for the Indian market, where competition in the electric segment is intensifying.