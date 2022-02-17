Honda NT1100 Patent Filed In India – Launch Likely In 2022

Specific details of Honda launching NT1100 in India isn’t available as of now – If launched, it will be retailed through the BigWing chain of dealerships

After filing patent for new CBR150R, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) have filed design patents for its flagship touring motorcycle NT1100. The big touring machine from the Japanese auto giant made its global debut in October 2021 and is based on the CRF1100L Africa Twin. The patent application is dated around the same time as the international debut of NT1100.

NT1100 is a premium Grand Tourer (GT) which is a road-biased derivative of the brand’s flagship adventure bike. The tourer borrows some of its styling and mechanical attributes from its ADV sibling. However, it has been specifically designed for munching long miles.

Honda NT1100 Patented – Design

Like many other contemporary sports tourers, NT1100 shows shades of an ADV bike in its styling. Upfront, the motorcycle flaunts dual-pod headlamps on the apron with integrated LED DRLs and a heavily faired front end. On top of that, it features a large windscreen that is five-way adjustable for height and angle and it is aided by wind deflectors on either side.

Underneath the front fairings, NT1100 features fog lights on either side. Other styling highlights include a large radiator shroud, split seats, a single-sided double-barrel exhaust muffler and a single-piece grab rail that extends to form a large luggage mounting rack at the tail section. The international-spec model gets side pannier boxes as standard fitment but the India-spec model could get them as official accessories.

Features on offer

The grand tourer packs all features one could ask for in a two-wheeler at this spectrum. These include amenities like a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen display that offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity options.

Apart from this, Honda offers a wide range of rider aided electronics including Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Wheelie Control and multiple riding modes namely Urban, Rain, Tour and two other customisable modes.

Hardware, Powertrain Specs

NT1100 is based on the same chassis that underpins the Africa Twin ADV and comprises a steel, semi-double cradle frame with a bolt-on aluminium subframe. This chassis is suspended on 43mm Showa USD forks at front and a Showa mono-shock at rear. However, in comparison to its adventure sibling, suspension travel has been lowered by 150mm on each end.

Braking is handled by 310 mm twin discs with radially-mounted callipers at front and a single 256 mm disc at rear. The braking setup is aided by a dual-channel ABS. The sports tourer rolls on 17-inch front and rear wheels as opposed to 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels setup in its ADV sibling which results in a lowered saddle height of 820mm.

Powering the NT1100 is the same 1,084cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that also propels CRF1100L. This motor pumps out 101 bhp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 6,250rpm. The sports tourer is available in two variants-NT1100A and NT1100D. The former is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the latter is equipped with a 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

