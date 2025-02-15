Honda NWX 125 Patented In India – 125cc Engine, 54 km/l Mileage

Gearing up to capitalize on future opportunities, Honda has patented multiple new products in recent months

India’s second-largest two-wheeler brand by volume, Honda is actively striving to claim the No. 1 spot. Based on multiple new patents filed recently, it appears that Honda is working proactively to expand its portfolio. After NX125, Honda Beat and NPF 125, Honda has now patented the NWX 125 in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda NWX 125 – Muscular, exuberant design

With its sporty, eye-catching profile, Honda NWX 125 suits the needs of the young generation. The scooter is available in select markets such as China. Some of the key highlights include a sharp front apron, striking V-shaped LED headlight design, sporty graphics, chiselled body panelling and distinctive 3-dimensional tail light with decorative turn signals.

Overall look and feel is further enhanced with some exciting colour options of black, orange and blue. For those who prefer more neutral choices, Honda NWX 125 is also available in white and grey colour options. While having a spectacular profile, Honda NWX 125 is also designed to meet practical necessities. Users can access two open storage pockets at the front as well as underseat storage.

Everyday items can also be loaded onto the flat floorboard. For smartphone charging, a 15-watt Type-C charging port is provided at the front. Honda NWX 125 has a single piece seat that seems adequately sized and cushioned for rider and pillion comfort. Tech package includes a high-definition negative LCD instrument display. Users can access a range of information such as speedometer, fuel remaining, time and odometer.

The UI is crisp and the bright background ensures high visibility. Users who are looking for enhanced convenience can choose the Smart Key variant of Honda NWX 125. The Smart Key system is similar to that of the Honda Activa H-Smart variant offered in India. Users can start the vehicle and open the seat without any physical contact.

Performance, Specs, Variants, Pricing

Powering Honda NWX 125 is a 124cc, air-cooled engine that generates 9.5 PS and 10 Nm of torque. Similar to Honda scooters in India, the NWX 125 has performance-enhancing eSP tech and a fuel-saving idling stop system. Mileage is pretty good at around 54 km/l. Talking about ride dynamics, a low seat height of 760 mm ensures optimal control and handling.

Honda NWX 125 weighs 104 kg and has a ground clearance of 133 mm. Gradeability is rated at 25°, which is higher than the usual range of 15° to 20° in the 125cc segment. In the Chinese market, three variants of Honda NWX 125 are on offer. The base variant has drum brakes at both ends, integrated with a combi-braking system (CBS). It is priced at 9,490 Yuan (approx. Rs 1.13 lakh).

The single-channel ABS variant (front disc) is offered at 10,490 Yuan (Rs 1.25 lakh). The ABS Smart Key variant is priced at 11,490 Yuan (Rs 1.37 lakh). If Honda launches the NWX 125 in India, it will challenge rivals such as TVS Ntorq, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Yamaha Fascino and Hero Xoom 125. The patent registration could also be just an IP protection exercise.