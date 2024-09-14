Honda Partners With IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay – Joint Research On AI Tech, Reduce Accidents

As part of its Cooperative Intelligence (CI) program, Honda has partnered with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay for research purposes

Technology is revolutionizing the automotive industry like never before. There’s increasing use of AI, big data and connectivity solutions, which have significantly improved user experience and safety. One can also see continuous improvements in automated driving technologies and driving assistance features.

Honda teams up with the IITs

Honda is developing its own tech platform, known as Honda CI (Cooperative Intelligence). While there can be different ways to define such technologies, Honda CI primarily focuses on improving understanding and interactions between machines and people. To bolster its CI program, Honda has partnered with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. The joint research project by Honda and IITs will aim to achieve a better understanding of CI technologies. The ultimate goal is to use these new technologies to enable automated driving and reduce traffic collisions.

Honda has already made significant progress in the research and development of CI. One of the key objectives is to realize a society wherein every individual can enjoy the freedom of mobility and access the associated benefits. To achieve that, Honda CI aims to ensure stress-free and collision-free movement of people and vehicles. A CI-based prototype has already been developed by Honda as a proof of concept. It’s a micro-mobility vehicle/robot being used for demonstrations in Joso City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan.

How will IITs help?

India’s premier technical and research institutes, the IITs have a large talent pool of excellent engineers and researchers. By partnering with the IITs, Honda is aiming to further advance its CI program. The Honda-IIT joint research initiative will focus on various aspects such as cultivation of cooperative behaviour and recognition of the surrounding environment. Cutting-edge AI technologies will be used in the research project.

In addition to IIT professors and Honda associates, the research program will also involve IIT students. The latter will focus on the planning, design, development and testing of new technologies. Students will thus be able to access entirely new learning experiences that may not be available in a typical laboratory environment.

IIT students will be allowed to do their research with a high level of flexibility and freedom. Such an approach will allow Honda and IITs to foster a more dynamic and adaptable environment. It will ensure a better mix of industry expertise with academic knowledge, which in turn will allow for greater innovation.

Testing autonomous tech in Delhi, Mumbai

It is known that autonomous driving technologies work better in locations where the road systems are standardized. When faced with chaotic and unstructured road and traffic systems, autonomous driving tech may not work as per expectations. To test this in the real world, Honda and the IITs will carry out verification tests of such technologies across the suburbs of Delhi and Mumbai.

India’s complex traffic environment is a challenge for even the most advanced AI driving systems. There are several different types of road systems and the number of road users is pretty huge. The verification tests in such technically challenging environments will help gather vital data and unlock key insights. It will be useful in improving the current CI technology and eventually making it available in India and other parts of the world.