Honda Patents New 160cc Scooter With 45 Kmpl Mileage – Vespa Rival?

Being the best-selling scooter brand in India, Honda’s reign in this segment has been evident for a very long time. This success is backed by the ever-popular Activa scooter. Especially the 110cc one. What about more premium higher capacity scooters from Honda? Their recent Honda Stylo 160 design trademark in India might give you the answer.

New Honda Stylo 160 Design Patented In India

As the aspiration to own more premium vehicles is increasing among Indian buyers, there are a lot of scooter buyers who want to upgrade to a bigger scooter instead of a motorcycle. Practicality of a flat floorboard and under-seat storage along with a scooter’s unisex approach might be reasons for this.

Either way, passion is high. Yamaha is offering Aerox 155 sporty scooter and Hero is launching Xoom 160 ADV-style scooter. Honda might be feeling left behind and may be contemplating a large capacity scooter for India. The recently patented Honda Stylo 160 might just be the answer to that.

After patenting the previous gen Stylo 160 in India a couple of months ago, Honda has now patented the newer model that is currently on sale only in Indonesia. It is a neo-retro style scooter that should appeal to many, owing to its timeless appeal.

The hexagonal LED headlights, round ORVMs, C-shaped front apron-mounted turn indicators are notable design attributes. There are six colour options – Royal Green, Royal Matte White, Royal Matte Black, Glam Red, Glam Black and Glam Beige. Only the first three colour options get single-channel ABS, while the latter three only get CBS.

ORVMs are body coloured and Honda has used contrasting colours on floorboard, handlebar grips and seat covers. Depending on colours, Honda is offering either black or silver front RSU telescopic forks and either black or Bronze 12-inch alloy wheels. Features include a fully digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, Honda Smart Key, USB charger and many more.

Will it launch in India?

Where powertrains are concerned, Honda Stylo 160 will be powered by a 156.9 cc, liquid-cooled, 4V, single-cylinder engine. It is capable of generating 15.4 PS of peak power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. Honda promises a fuel efficiency figure of 45 km/L.

While India is the world’s largest market for scooters and motorcycles, the lion’s share of volume is generated by lower-capacity budget commuter offerings. That is true with both scooters and motorcycles. More scooter makers are venturing into large displacement offerings to cater to premium-tier buyers and enthusiasts.

Being the market leader, Honda might be compelled to launch a higher displacement offering. Honda is known to protect their IPs in as many markets as possible and this might just be a routine in that regard. However, we wish Honda to consider launching Stylo 160 in India.