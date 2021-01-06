Honda Price Hike Jan 2021 – Activa, CB350, CB Shine, Hornet, Dio (Old vs New Prices)

2021 brought with it a revised price list for MY21 Honda two-wheelers

Honda scooter sales has long overshadowed its motorcycle sales. As a matter of fact, Activa scooter has shaped the brand, and is a flagship model the manufacturer is renowned for. It’s no surprise, Activa variant range is most detailed.

Price revision for MY21 product range has come into effect. Dio STD is pricier by 259 bucks at Rs 62,229. Dio DLX costs Rs 65,627, up 307 bucks from Rs 65,320. Repsol Dio variant bears the same increase as DLX at Rs 68,127, up from Rs 67,820.

Honda Grazia duo are HMSI’s costliest scooters. Grazia 125 drum now costs Rs 74,815 following a price revision of 903 bucks from Rs 73,912. The disc variant costs Rs 82,140. Now, costlier by Rs 1,162 from Rs 80,978 last week. Since then, a lot has changed.

Honda Activa, Scooters Price List Jan 2021

Entry vehicle, Activa 6G STD is costlier by 1,380 bucks. The entry level price point for Activa is now revised to Rs 66,799, up from Rs 65,419. 6G DLX price hike is Rs 1,625. MY21 price is listed at Rs 68,544, up from Rs 66,919.

But of course, the recently launched 20 year anniversary editions too are part of the process. Although only just introduced at Rs 68,299, 20th AE STD variant now costs Rs 68,299. It was launched at a price of Rs 67,392 in the last week of November 2020. Price is revised by 907 bucks. The 20th AE DLX variant is costlier by a little over 1.1k. MY21 price is revised to just over 70 grands, at Rs 70,044, up from Rs 68,892.

In addition, there are the drum, alloy, and disc variants. Activa 125 drum now costs Rs 70,629. Price revision stands at Rs 1,632, up from Rs 68,997. MY21 125 alloy variant costs Rs 74,198. Price has been increased by Rs 1,701 from Rs 72,497. The costliest of the lot is the 125 disc variant at just under 78k.

Its highest base price means its price increase is steepest at Rs 1,755. New price reflected is Rs 77,752, up from Rs 75,997. Not surprisingly, there’s an Activa for everyone considering the variant range makes for a long price list. Between the entry level scooter, and the range topper, there’s a noticeable price difference. As much as 11 grands.

Honda Motorcycles Jan 2021 Price List

In general, such price hikes spare a few products. In this case, entry level Dream range and Livo variants are pretty much available at the same price point having warranted a hike of only 3 bucks. CD110 Dream STD now costs Rs 64,508, and DLX variant costs Rs 65,508. Livo drum variant costs Rs 70,059, and the disc variant is priced at Rs 74,259. But that’s where the price revision restraint ended.

Also, CB Shine and SP125 witnessed a similar price hike for its drum and disc variants. CB Shine drum variant now costs Rs 70,478. Price is hiked by Rs 1,666, up from Rs Rs 68,812. The disc variant is costlier by Rs 1,762. New price is Rs 75,274, revised from Rs 73,512. SP125 Drum variant is costlier by Rs 1,667 at Rs 76,074, up from a listed price of Rs 74,407 last week. The disc variant retails for more than 80k following a price revision of Rs 1,762. New updated price is Rs 80,369, up from Rs 78,607.

Honda Scooters Jan-21 Old Price Diff Dio STD 62,229 61,970 259 Dio DLX 65,627 65,320 307 Dio Repsol 68,127 67,820 307 Activa 6G STD 66,799 65,419 1,380 Activa 6G DLX 68,544 66,919 1,625 Activa 6G 20th AE STD 68,299 67,392 907 Activa 6G 20th AE DLX 70,044 68,892 1,152 Activa 125 Drum 70,629 68,997 1,632 Activa 125 Alloy 74,198 72,497 1,701 Activa 125 Disc 77,752 75,997 1,755 Grazia 125 Drum 74,815 73,912 903 Grazia 125 Disc 82,140 80,978 1,162 Ex-Delhi In Rs Honda Motorcycles Jan-21 Old Price Diff CD110 Dream STD 64,508 64,505 3 CD110 Dream DLX 65,508 65,505 3 Livo Drum 70,059 70,056 3 Livo Disc 74,259 74,256 3 CB Shine Drum 70,478 68,812 1,666 CB Shine Disc 75,274 73,512 1,762 SP125 Drum 76,074 74,407 1,667 SP 125 Disc 80,369 78,607 1,762 Unicorn 95,738 95,152 586 X-Blade Disc 1,07,851 1,06,687 1,164 X-Blade Rear Disc 1,12,241 1,10,968 1,273 Hornet 1,28,195 1,26,000 2,195 Hornet Repsol 130195 128000 2,195 CB 350 DLX 186500 185000 1,500 CB 350 DLX PRO 192500 190000 2,500

Honda Unicorn is costlier by 586 bucks at Rs 95,738, up from Rs 95,152. Then there are the motorcycles that retail for over a lakh. X-Blade disc variant is pricier by Rs 1,164. It now costs Rs 1.07,851, up from Rs 1,06,687. The rear disc variant is listed at Rs 1,12,241 following a revision of Rs 1,273 from Rs 1,10,968. Both, Hornet, and Hornet Repsol is costlier by 2,195 bucks at Rs 1,28,195, and Rs 1,30,195, respectively. Bigger displacement Honda motorcycles sold through Bigwing stores aren’t listed here.