Honda Records 20 L Car Production Milestone – City, Amaze, WRV, Jazz

Honda Cars India cumulative production has crossed the 20 lakh units milestone – This was achieved soon after they celebrated 25th Anniversary

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) is a premium car brand in India, operational since more than 25 years. The company has committed to provide state of the art passenger car models and technologies to Indian customers. HCIL’s corporate office is based in Greater Noida, UP and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located at Tapukara, Rajasthan.

Honda announced today that it has reached the 2 Million-unit milestone in cumulative production. Their first car rolled out back in Dec 1997. Today, new City rolled out of the assembly line – making it 2 Millionth Honda car ever made in India.

This milestone event was attended by senior leadership from Honda’s Regional Office including Mr. Hiroshi Tokutake, Executive Vice President, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Mr. Katsuhiro Kaneda, Director, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. along with the HCIL management team.

Honda Cars India Production Milestone

Honda’s product range includes Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, City and the recently launched City e: HEV – catering to the diverse needs of its discerning buyers across different segments. Local manufacturing began in 1997 which reiterates Honda’s commitment to “Make in India” vision of Govt. of India. Honda has made cumulative investment of Rs 10,000 crore in India over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the last 25 years. We express our sincere gratitude to all our customers, dealer partners and supplier partners for their confidence in us and making Honda a very loved and trusted brand in the country.

Our state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in India are equipped to manufacture automobiles and components of global quality standards for supply to both domestic and export markets. We remain committed to providing all our customers with the most advanced, cutting-edge technology products for a premium and worry-free ownership experience, which add value to their daily lives. At Honda, our corporate goal is to be a company that society wants to exist. In this spirit, we believe that our efforts also benefit the socio-economic development of the region and local community,” he added.

Future Products Expected For India

Since SUVs are hot, Honda is likely to bring new gen WR-V SUV that was recently launched in select South-East Asian markets. This would replace the aging WR-V crossover that we have in India. New WRV launch will be followed by another SUV to rival Creta and the likes.

Facelift of All New City is also expected to be launched in 2023. It has already been spied on Indian roads. Even though Honda is known for sedans in India, they are unlikely to bring their popular sedans like Civic or Accord.