Honda Records 50k Sales Milestone Of ADAS Cars In India – City, Amaze, Elevate

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has reached a major milestone, with 50,000 Honda SENSING ADAS-equipped cars now on Indian roads. This achievement underscores Honda’s commitment to safety and advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS), bringing the brand closer to its global vision of zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.

Expanding ADAS Technology Across the Honda Lineup

Honda first introduced Honda SENSING ADAS in India with the City e:HEV in May 2022, the country’s first mainstream strong hybrid electric vehicle. Since then, ADAS technology has been extended to:

1 – Honda City (March 2023)

2 – Honda Elevate (September 2023)

3 – Honda Amaze (December 2024) – India’s most affordable ADAS-equipped car

Honda Cars India has been a pioneer in making ADAS technology accessible across multiple segments, ensuring enhanced safety for a wider audience. The company was also the first in India to offer ADAS in manual transmission variants, starting with the Honda City in 2023.

Rising Consumer Preference for ADAS Technology

The demand for Honda’s ADAS-equipped models has been growing steadily. As per sales data:

– 95% of Honda City buyers opt for an ADAS-equipped variant.

– 60% of Elevate buyers choose ADAS-enabled models.

– 30% of Amaze buyers opt for ADAS technology.

– 1 in every 2 ADAS customers cites advanced safety as the primary reason for their purchase.

This trend highlights the rising consumer preference for active safety technologies, making Honda SENSING a key differentiator in the market.

Honda SENSING – The Future of Active Safety

Honda SENSING uses a high-performance front wide-view camera with an advanced detection system to recognize road lines, objects, and other vehicles. It offers features like:

– Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

– Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

– Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

– Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

– Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN)

– Auto High-Beam (AHB)

Speaking on this achievement Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. commented, “At Honda Cars India, safety is at the core of everything we do. Achieving the milestone of 50,000 ADAS-enabled vehicles on Indian roads reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing safety for all. This achievement not only aligns with our global safety vision but also demonstrates the growing preference and acceptance of Indian consumers to advanced driver assistance technologies. Every day, we are working to make our vehicles safer by continuously improving both active and passive safety features, ensuring that we offer a secure driving experience for everyone.”

With ADAS now available across Honda’s lineup, the brand is driving forward its mission of safer mobility, ensuring Indian roads become more secure with cutting-edge driver assistance technology.