Honda Sales April 2022 – Activa, Dio, CB350, Unicorn, Grazia

HMSI has reported a YoY and MoM growth in domestic sales while exports experienced significant MoM sales spurt

The country has experienced a favourable harvest season. In addition, schools, colleges and offices have started to open up. All this has resulted in a more positive effect for two wheeler sales in India. This despite the fact that supply issues remain a constraint at a time when the global economic scene continues to face challenges.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has seen positive sales in April 2022. There was an increase in domestic sales while exports dipped only marginally. Total sales in the past month stood at 3,61,027 units, up 27.55 percent over 2,83,045 units sold in April 2021. In the scooter segment, Honda sells the likes of Activa, Dio, Grazia, etc. In motorcycles, they offer CB Shine, CB350, CB200X, Hornet, etc.

Honda Sales April 2022 – Activa at top

Honda domestic sales increased 32.75 percent to 3,18,732 units, up from 2,40,100 units sold in April 2021. This was a 78,632 unit volume growth while commanding an 88.28 percent share. Exports on the other hand dipped 1.51 percent YoY to 42,295 units, down from 42,945 units shipped in April 2021. Volume de-growth was at 650 units while share percentage stood at 11.72.

MoM sales (domestic + exports) saw an increase of 12.35 percent over 3,21,343 units sold in March 2022. Domestic sales were up 2.97 percent from 3,09,549 units with a 9,183 unit volume growth and 96.33 percent share. Exports surged 258.61 percent from 11,794 units shipped in March 2022. This related to a 30,501 unit volume growth while share percentage was at 3.67.

HMSI Highlights in April 2022

In the past month, Honda announced the launch of 2022 Gold Wing Tour in India. This is the brand’s flagship touring bike that comes in via the CBU route and priced at Rs. 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Gold Wing is powered by a 1,833cc, liquid cooled, 6 cylinder engine offering 124.7 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm mated to a 7 speed dual clutch transmission. The company also expanded its BigWing dealerships in India with new showrooms opened in Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) and Ulhasnagar (Maharashtra) along with a BigWing Topline store in Kolkata (West Bengal).

Honda Two Wheeler Future Plans

HMSI has also announced plans to introduce flex fuel engine powered motorcycles in India. The bikes will be equipped with an engine that can run on both petrol and ethanol. Once launched, Honda will be the second two wheeler maker in India after TVS Motor Company to introduce flex fuel vehicles in India. The TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 is powered by a flex-fuel engine. It was showcased back in 2019, but was never launched. Honda currently sells its flex-fuel motorcycle CG150 TITAN MIX along with the NXR 150 Bros Mix and BIZ 125 Flex exclusively in Brazilian markets.

Considering the growing importance being shown towards electric two wheelers in the country, HMSI is conducting feasibility studies for electric vehicles and its development ahead of launch. Honda will also enter into the battery-swapping infrastructure with stations for electric two and three wheelers in Bengaluru. For this purpose, the company has tied up with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum to set up stations at their premises.

Honda is also planning to launch an affordable commuter bike that will rival Hero Splendor. Expansion plans are also underway for exports to a total of 40 countries this financial year as against current exports to 34 countries.