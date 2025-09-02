Honda sales August 2025 – Overseas car sales shrink faster than domestic performance

Honda sales August 2025 – Domestic down to 3,850 units

Recorded car sales for Honda Cars India stood at 3,850 units in the domestic market in August 2025. This figure represents a drop of 1,476 units compared with August 2024 sales of 5,326 units, at 27.71 percent decline year-on-year.

Sales performance in month-on-month comparison shows July 2025 at 4,050 units. This resulted in a reduction of 200 units and a 4.94 percent decline. Month-on-month numbers throw light on near-term fluctuations in consumer demand within the domestic market.

Combined domestic and export volumes fall to 6,774 units

Exports in August 2025 stood at 2,924 units, lower than 5,817 units in August 2024. This reflects a fall of 2,893 units, amounting to a 49.73 percent year-on-year reduction. Export performance has contracted at a sharper pace than domestic sales.

Combined domestic and export sales in August 2025 reached 6,774 units, compared with 11,143 units in August 2024. The year-on-year difference totals 4,369 units, at 39.21 percent decline. These figures position August 2025 as a month of huge contraction for Honda’s overall passenger vehicle sales.

Honda sales August 2025 – Domestic share outweighs exports despite overall contraction

Comparison of domestic and export contributions shows domestic sales represent a larger share, though both categories recorded double-digit declines. Such balance highlights that contraction is not restricted to a single geography but spread across segments.

Year-on-year percentages indicate domestic sales shrinking 27.71 percent, whereas exports dropped 49.73 percent. Export contraction, nearly double the domestic pace, shows a sharper impact of external conditions including but not limited to global trade dynamics, market competition, and currency-related shifts.

Month-on-month decline of 200 units in the domestic market amounts to a 4.94 percent fall, relatively smaller than year-on-year comparisons. This narrower decline suggests that while annual figures are down significantly, short-term demand may reflect limited fluctuations rather than steep deterioration.

Month-on-month softness contrasts steep year-on-year drop

Market slowdown across the Indian passenger vehicle sector may contribute to Honda’s weaker sales figures. Competition from other automakers and the introduction of new models by rivals often reshapes consumer preferences, reducing momentum for existing product portfolios. Domestic demand variations, combined with broader economic conditions, play a crucial role in such outcomes right at the start of the long festive season.

Implications of August 2025 sales figures indicate domestic resilience on low base sales, although reduced, may still provide a stabilising base, while export weakness requires careful reassessment. Addressing demand volatility, aligning to market sales trends, and maintaining competitiveness in pricing and features remain central for sustaining market share.