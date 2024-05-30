Honda Sales Breakup April 2024 – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, CB350, Hornet

Honda has posted a double-digit YoY and MoM growth in domestic sales in April 2024 with the Activa and CB Shine together commanding a 70% share

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), has registered outstanding domestic sales growth in April 2024. The company sold a total of 4,81,046 units in domestic markets while exports stood at 60,900 units, taking total sales to 5,41,946 units. Honda 2W sales in April 2024 improved by 42.20% YoY to 4,81,046 units, up from 3,38,290 units sold in April 2023. This was a volume growth of 1,42,756 units.

Honda 2W YoY Domestic Sales

Honda Activa scooter commanded the sales list with 2,60,300 units sold in the past month, a 5.81% YoY growth from 2,46,016 units sold in the same month last year. Currently commanding a 54.11% share in the company portfolio, the Activa scooter was also the best-selling scooter in the country last month.

At No. 2 was the CB Shine with 1,21,338 units sold, a 35.94% YoY growth when compared to 89,261 units sold in April 2023. Together, the Activa and CB Shine commanded a 70% share in terms of sales and were the only models to surpass sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

Honda Unicorn was the third best-selling model for the brand with 25,889 units sold last month. It was followed by the Dio scooter with 23,182 units sold and Shine 100 of which the company sold 21,413 units. Shine 100 commuter bike has crossed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone, in 1 year since launch. It takes on the Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina in its segment.

The sales list also included Honda SP160 (8,260 units), Livo (7,189 units), Dream (6,801 units) and Hornet 2.0 (2,374 units). The company has reported a YoY decline in sales for the Hness 350 by 39.40% to 1,826 units in April 2024 whereas sales had stood at 3,013 units in the same month last year. The company’s CB range of bikes also posted good sales with the CB350 (1,441 units), CB200X (632 units), CB300 (351 units) and CB500 (35 units). There were also 15 units of the XL750 sold last month but 0 units of the Gold Wing.

Honda 2W MoM Domestic Sales

Posting a 34.38% MoM growth in domestic sales from 3,57,962 units sold in March 2024, Honda has seen each of its models report significant sales growth except for the Hness 350 and CB350, sales of which ended in the red along with the Gold Wing.

Activa scooter sales improved by 66.93% MoM from 1,55,931 units sold in March 2024. It was followed by the CB Shine with a 1.05% MoM growth from 1,20,080 units sold in March 2024 while Unicorn sales improved by 34.69%. Dio and Shine 100 saw marginal improvement in MoM sales while Honda SP160 and Livo sales increased by 71.55% and 107.59% respectively.

Honda Dream and Hornet too were well received in domestic markets marking a 42.61% and 118.20% MoM growth though sales of the Hness 350 and CB350 dipped by 12.42% and 1.10% respectively. The company’s CB range saw improved sales with the CB200X, CB300 and CB500 each posting double digit MoM growth. The XL750 sales grew by 7.14% while Goldwing sales were down 100%.