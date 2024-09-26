Honda Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Activa, Shine, Dio, Unicorn, CB 350

Honda 2Wheelers India recorded a strong sales performance in August 2024, with an overall growth of 12.21% year-on-year

Honda sold 4,91,678 units in the domestic market, compared to 4,38,163 units in August 2023. This impressive growth was driven by a mix of consistent performers and some standout models that witnessed a significant surge in demand.

Honda Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Activa and Shine Dominate the Market

Honda Activa continued to be the best-selling scooter in the lineup, maintaining its stronghold in the market. It recorded a growth of 5.86% over the previous year, further cementing its position as a customer favorite, contributing a massive 46.26% to the brand’s total sales. Alongside the Activa, the Shine 125 and SP125 models also showcased impressive performance, with a substantial year-on-year growth of 31.15%. These models together contributed 30.45% to Honda’s total sales in August 2024.

The Honda Dio, a popular scooter among younger riders, saw a strong surge in sales as well, with a growth of 19.83% compared to August 2023. This continued rise in demand reflects its strong market appeal. Meanwhile, the Honda Unicorn, a well-established model in the commuter bike segment, maintained its position with minimal fluctuation in sales, though its numbers remained virtually flat compared to the previous year, with a slight 0.07% drop.

The Shine 100, introduced as a more affordable option, faced a notable dip in sales, experiencing a decline of 26.72% compared to the same period last year. However, other entry-level models like the Dream and Livo saw impressive growth, with Dream sales jumping by 51.09%, while Livo posted an even higher year-on-year growth of 62.27%. These numbers highlight Honda’s success in attracting more budget-conscious customers.

One of the standout performers was the SP160, which saw a staggering growth of 113.26%. This model has gained considerable traction in the market, appealing to riders seeking an affordable yet powerful bike. On the other hand, in the premium segment, the Hness 350 recorded a sharp decline of 52.18%. Despite this dip, Honda’s CB350 model saw a resurgence, contributing new sales figures to the brand’s portfolio in August 2024.

Hornet and Adventure Models See Unprecedented Growth

Honda’s Hornet 2.0 also emerged as a surprising winner with remarkable growth, boasting a 773.05% increase over the previous year. This indicates growing interest in sportier commuter options among riders. Additionally, the CB200X, a relatively new adventure bike, also recorded promising numbers for August, adding to Honda’s success in expanding its range.

Honda’s high-end models like the XL750, though niche, contributed to the overall sales performance. The company also reported minor sales of its premium offerings, including models like the GL1800, as it focuses on building interest in the luxury and adventure motorcycle segments in the Indian market.