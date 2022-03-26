Honda Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Activa, Dio, CB Shine, CB350, Grazia

Honda 2Wheelers reports over 30 percent decline in domestic sales in February 2022, exports fall 13.33 percent

February 2022 saw most two-wheeler manufacturers report a dip in sales. Domestic Honda two wheeler sales fell to 2,85,706 units, down from 4,11,622 units. Volume loss is 1,25,916 units at 30.59 percent decline.

Honda Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Activa No 1

Honda Activa sales are down to 1,45,317 units from 2,09,389 units. Volume loss is reported at 64k units at 30.60 percent decline. CB Shine sales declined to a similar extent, down at 81,700 units from 1,15,970 units. Volume loss stood at 34,270 units.

Dio sales fell 45 percent at volume loss of 12,684 units. Sales were down to 15,487 units from 28,171 units. Dream sales however improved. The only motorcycle to be reported at growth, up at 44.15 percent at volume gain of 4,740 units. Sales were up at 15,476 units from 10,736 units.

Unicorn 160 sales decline is 42.50 percent. Sales are down at 12,812 units from 22,281 units at 9,469 units volume loss. Livo sales declined 12.41 percent at volume loss of 1,047 units. Sales fell to 7,392 units from 8,439 units. Hness 350 sales stood at 3.1k units, marginally down from 3,268 units. Sales decline stood at 5.17 percent at volume loss of 169 units.

Grazia sales decline was steep at 64.02 percent. Volume loss stood at over 5k units, down at 2,846 units from about 8k units. CB200X sales are reported at 538 units, and CB300R at 429 units. Hornet 2.0 sales decline is at over 88 percent, down at 422 units from about 3.6k units. X-Blade sales fell to 150 units from 1,844 units at a 91.87 percent decline. CB650 and CB500 sales are reported at 19 units each.

Honda Exports Breakup Feb 2022

Honda exports volume is much less in comparison to domestic sales. Even so, Honda reported a decline of 13.33 percent. Sales fell to 26,944 units, down from 31,088 units. Volume loss stood at 4,144 units. While Navi sales have been stopped in India, in export markets, it’s a top seller.

Navi export is up at 7,767 units from 6,398 units. Volume gain stood at 1,369 units at 21.40 percent gain. Dio numbers fell marginally to 5,423 units, down from 5,695 units. Volume loss stands at 272 units, at 4.78 percent decline. In 21 years, Honda has exported 30 lakh units, and Dio has played an important role.

X-Blade export is up at 3,844 units from 3,252 units. Volume gain stood at 592 units at 18.20 percent growth. Dream numbers fell by 7.78 percent, down to 3,128 units from 3,392 units. CB Shine exports fell to 2,518 units from 4,794 units at 47.48 percent decline. Hornet 160R export fell to 1.6k units, down from about 1.9k units at 16 percent decline.

Honda CB350 export is up at 1,200 units from 300 units. Unicorn 160 numbers more than doubled at 576 units, up from 240 units. Grazia’s decline was steep, down at 320 units from 1,480 units. Activa, Aviator and Unicorn 150 exports are reported at a decline.