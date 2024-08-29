Honda Sales Breakup July 2024 – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dream, Livo, CB350

Honda 2W sales improved by 41.25% YoY with the Activa and Shine 125 commanding a 76% of total sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), received overwhelming response from buyers in the past month and has even overtaken Hero MotoCorp in two wheeler sales in July 2024. Honda 2W sales in July 2024 accounted for 4.39 lakh units while Hero sold a total of 3.47 lakh units in domestic markets. This was for the first time that Honda’s domestic sales surpassed that of Hero MotoCorp.

Honda 2W Sales YoY Comparison – July 2024

Honda 2W sales stood at 4,39,118 units in July 2024, up by a substantial 41.25% over sales of 3,10,872 units sold in July 2023. It had a volume growth of 1,28,246 units. Strong gains were seen across the company portfolio with only the Unicorn and Hness 350 in the negative.

Commanding a No. 1 position was once again the Honda Activa with 1,95,604 units sold in the past month, a 44.54% YoY growth over 1,35,327 units sold in July 2023. Currently commanding a 44.54% market share, the Honda Activa was also the 2nd best-selling two wheeler in India after the Hero Splendor. Honda Shine also saw a 66.88% YoY improvement in sales to 1,40,590 units, up from 84,246 units in July 2023 and also made its way to No.3 on the top 10 best-selling two wheeler charts.

Honda Dio (Dio + Dio 125) was also a hot favourite with a 16.04% YoY improvement in sales to 33,472 units last month over 28,845 units sold in July 2023. The Dio currently commands a 7.62% share in the company portfolio. Unicorn sales dipped 33.47% YoY to 26,690 units. There had been 40,119 units of this commuter motorcycle sold in July 2023 relating to a 13,429 unit decline in volumes. It was the Shine 100 that displayed improved sales by 21.17% YoY to 22,812 units while relatively new entrants into the company portfolio also added significant numbers. These included the Dream (6,550 units), SP160 (5,414 units), and Livo (3,670 units).

Honda Hness 350 sales dipped 62.55% to 1,314 units while the sales list also included the Hornet (1,278 units). The company’s CB range also reported good sales with CB350 (1,011 units), CB200X (544 units), CB300 (145 units) along with the CB750 (18 units). Trailing the list was the GL1800 of which 6 units were sold last month.

Honda 2W Sales MoM Comparison – July 2024

Taking into account month-on-month (MoM) sales, Honda reported a 9.01% decline. There had been 4,82,597 units sold in June 2024 which fell to 4,39,118 units in the past month. Most models have seen sales dip significantly with the exception of the Shine 125, Dio scooter and CB200X that saw some positivity.

Activa sales dipped 16.19% over 2,33,376 units sold in June 2024 while Shine 125 and Dio experienced a marginal 0.72% and 2.73% growth. Decreased sales were reported by the Unicorn with a 0.23% decline over 26,751 units sold in June 2024. Shine 100 also slipped by 1.19% from 23,087 units and Dream sales were down 9.46% from 7,234 units sold in June 2024. Double-digit percentage decline in sales was also reported for the SP160 which dipped 23.93% while Livo sales were down 47.85% and Hness 350 and Hornet 2.0 suffered a 27.28% and 38.56% YoY decline respectively.

In the CB range, while sales of Honda CB350 fell by 12.92% MoM from 1,161 units sold in June 2024, sales of CB200X improved by 16.74% but CB300 again suffered a 49.48% MoM decline. The XL750 had 18 units sold in July 2024 from 22 units sold in June 2024 relating to an 18.18% MoM de-growth. Honda GL1800 added 6 numbers to total sales.