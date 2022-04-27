Honda Sales Breakup March 2022 – Activa, Dio, Shine, Grazia, CB350

Honda Activa scooter was the best-selling model in the company lineup in domestic markets while it featured at No.10 in terms of exports

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has posted a 21.71 percent de-growth in terms of domestic sales in the past month. Exports on the other hand dipped 21.91 percent YoY. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 3,23,164 units in March 2022 from 4,12,816 units sold in March 2021.

Honda sales in domestic markets dipped to 3,09,280 units last month. This was a 21.71 percent de-growth over 3,95,037 units sold in March 2021 leading to an 85,757 volume de-growth. Every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth except for the Dream, CB650 and Africa Twin.

Honda Sales Breakup March 2022 – Activa No 1

Honda Activa scooter topped the sales charts with sales of 1,60,361 units last month, down 19.50 percent over 1,99,208 units sold in March 2021. The Activa commands a 51.85 percent share. No other model was able to see sales above the 1 lakh unit mark. Honda Activa 125 and 6G have recently received a price hike of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

At No. 2 was the Honda CB Shine. Sales dipped 19.29 percent to 95,197 units last month, down from 1,17,943 units sold in March 2021. This was a 22,746 volume de-growth while the CB Shine commands a 30.78 percent share. Honda Dio scooter sales fell 27.23 percent to 16,501 units from 22,677 units sold in March 2021. Honda Dio also got more expensive from 1st April 2022 and is now available from Rs 66,862.

Honda Dream sales increased 83.30 percent YoY to 16,352 units from 8,921 units sold in March 2021. However, Unicorn 160 (12,889 units), Hness 350 (3,406 units) and Livo (2,731 units) suffered heavy YoY de-growth. Grazia sales dipped 94.21 percent to 398 units from 6,879 units sold in March 2021 while Hornet 2.0 sales fell to 368 units from 2,058 units sold in March 2021 leading to an 82.12 percent YoY de-growth. Honda noted increased demand for its CB650 and Africa Twin with sales increasing 170 percent and 88.89 percent to 27 units and 17 units respectively.

Honda 2W Exports March 2022

It was also a YoY de-growth in terms of exports that the company suffered in the past month. Exports fell to 13,884 units, down 21.91 percent over 17,779 units shipped in March 2021. The Honda Dio was the most exported model with 3,904 units shipped in March 2022, down 19.12 percent over 4,827 units sold in March 2021. The Dio commands a 28.12 percent share.

Honda Navi exports increased 5.82 percent YoY to 3,548 units as compared to 3,353 units shipped in the same month last year. CB Shine saw lower exports to the extent of 47.74 percent to 1,790 units, down from 3,425 units shipped in March 2021 while X-Blade was the 4th highest export with 1,380 units shipped, up 34.24 percent YoY over 1,028 units exported in March 2021.

Honda Dream exports fell 19 percent YoY to 1,040 units while the Unicorn 160 and CB350 saw demand in global markets increase 100 percent and 200 percent to 768 units and 450 units respectively in March 2022. Even as Livo (400 units) and Grazia (240 units) saw lower YoY exports, that of the Activa scooter increased 25.64 percent to 196 units. Aviator (160 units) and Hornet 160R (8 units) completed the export list while there were 0 units of Unicorn 150 and Hornet 2.0 exported last month. HMSI now plans an onslaught into the electric mobility space with new technologies such as flex-fuel, etc. The company plans a host of new EV offerings over the next couple of years.