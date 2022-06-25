Honda Sales Breakup May 2022 – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, CB350

Honda two wheeler domestic sales increased 727.71 percent YoY to 3,20,857 units in May 2022 and commanded a 26.99 percent market share

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its domestic sales for the month of May 2022 at 3,20,857 units, up 727.72 percent over 38,764 units sold in May 2021. Exports on the other hand increased 65.09 percent YoY to 32,036 units in the past month, up from 19,405 units sold in May 2021.

The company has announced its plan to develop flex-fuel technologies for the Indian market in the near future as against fully electric two-wheelers. This decision comes following the company’s outstanding performance in sale of flex-fuel vehicles – CG150 TITAN MIX and NXR 150 Bros Mix and BIZ 125 Flex in Brazil over the past decade. It is also in line with the Government of India policy for wide scale adoption of flex-fuel technologies.

Honda Sales Breakup May 2022

In domestic markets, it was the Honda Activa that commanded the list with 1,49,407 units sold in the past month, up 778.55 percent over 17,006 units sold in May 2021. This was volume growth of 1,32,401 units with a 46.56 percent share in the company lineup. The Honda Activa was also the best-selling scooter in the country, leading over the TVS Jupiter by a significant margin.

CB Shine was at No. 2 with sales of 1,19,765 units in May 2022, up 716.62 percent over 14,666 units sold in May 2021 relating to volume growth of 1,05,099 units and a 37.33 percent share. At No. 3 on the domestic list was Honda Dio scooter of which the company sold 20,497 units in the past month, up 1107.84 percent over 1,697 units sold in May 2021.

Honda also noted increased demand for the Dream (10,551 units), Livo (9,937 units) and Hness 350 (3,308 units) while the company sold 3,133 units of the Unicorn 160 in the past month, up 137.35 percent over 1,320 units sold in May 2021. Honda noted a significant increase in demand for the X-Blade of which the company sold 1,519 units in May 2022, up 50533.33 percent over just 3 units sold in May 2021. Hornet 2.0 also saw its sales increase several fold on a YoY basis to 1,436 units, up 15,855.56 percent over 9 units sold in May 2021.

CB200X sales stood at 778 units last month, while Honda noted a YoY de-growth in the case of Grazia sales which dipped to 479 units last month down 24.92 percent over 638 units sold in May 2021. Africa Twin (19 units), CBR 650 (18 units), Gold Wing (6 units) and CB300R (4 units) were also sold in the company month.

Honda Two Wheeler Exports – May 2022

Honda Navi, which is a combination of a scooter and a motorcycle, was most in demand in global markets in May 2022. Sales stood at 7,741 units, up 119.17 percent over 3,532 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume growth of 4,209 units with a 24.16 percent share.

At No. 2 was the Honda Dio with a 68.20 percent YoY growth to 7,601 units in May 2022, up from 4,519 units sold in May 2021. Honda X–Blade exports also increased YoY by 44.38 percent to 4,288 units, from 2,970 units sold in May 2021 leading to a 1,318 unit volume growth with a 13.38 percent share.

CB Shine (3,230 units), Dream (2,644 units), Livo (2,100 units), CB 350 (1,500 units) and Unicorn 160 (1,200 units) all posted a YoY growth in exports in May 2022. However, Honda Hornet 160R saw a 2.75 percent de-growth in terms of exports down to 1,132 units from 1,164 units shipped in May 2021. Aviator exports also fell 28.57 percent to 600 units in May 2022 from 840 units exported in May 2021 while exports of Grazia, Activa, Unicorn 150 and Hornet 2.0 were down to 0 units.