Honda Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Activa, Shine, Dio, Unicorn, Dream, Hornet, CB 350

Honda two wheeler domestic sales grew by double digits to 5.53 lakh units with best-seller Activa commanding a 48% share

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported robust sales growth in October 2024. The company sold 5,53,120 units in the said month, a 19.53% YoY growth from 4,62,747 units sold in the same month last year. It was also a marginal 3.12% MoM improvement from 5,36,391 units sold in Sep 2024. A healthy lineup of 16 models across various segments had held the company in good stead.

Honda 2W Domestic Sales Oct 2024

Honda Activa was once again the highest selling model in the company lineup in Oct 2024. Sales stood at 2,66,806 units, a 21.91% YoY growth from 2,18,856 units sold in Oct 2023. This related to a 47,950 unit volume growth with the Activa scooter commanding a 48.24% share on this list. Activa sales also improved albeit marginally on a MoM basis by 1.71% over 2,62,316 units sold in Sep 2024. With the new Honda Activa electric on the horizon, sales will be further augmented in the months ahead.

Honda Shine 125+SP125 also showed off positive sales growth last month. Sales were up 20.22% YoY and 3.25% MoM to 1,58,471 units. This was well over 1,31,816 units and 1,54,476 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. Shine 100 was also high in demand with 37,817 unit sales with double digit YoY and MoM growth at 19.03% and 33.35%.

Sales of the Honda Dio improved by 2.45% YoY to 33,179 units while its MoM sales suffered a 6.19% setback when compared to 35,370 units sold in Sep 2024. Honda Unicorn, at No. 10 on the list of best-selling motorcycles in India in Oct 2024, featured at No. 5 on this list with 31,768 unit sales. It also showed off a 1.32% MoM growth from 31,353 unit sales of Sep 2024.

Honda suffered lower YoY sales for the Dream (8,511 units), SP160 (5,274 units), Livo (3,774 units) and Hness (2,771 units). Of these, the SP160 and Livo also saw its MoM sales decline quite significantly. Hness sales on the other hand rebounded with a 35.30% MoM growth.

Honda CB Sales Oct 2024

With 1,838 units of the Honda CB350 sold last month, demand improved by 47.99% MoM over 1,242 units sold in Sep 2024. Hornet 2.0 sales declined to 1,259 units suffering a 65.51% YoY and 27.97% MoM decline. The CB range also includes the CB200X, CB300 and CB500. CB200X sales declined to 987 units, a 45.47% YoY degrowth while it was an 11.15% MoM improvement.

CB300 saw 17.47% higher sales on a YoY basis to 511 units while it reported a massive 546.84% MoM growth. The CB500 had 133 units sold last month relating to a 923.08% MoM improvement from just 13 units sold in Sep 2024. In the 500cc range, the company is also working on a new GB500 in the middle weight motorcycle segment. It is headed for a Europe launch with plans to bring this bike to Indian markets sometime in 2026.

Honda also has the XL750 and GL1800 in its portfolio with 18 units and 3 units sold respectively in Oct 2024. The XL750 suffered a 57.14% MoM decline. However, the Honda Gold Wing GL1800 saw a 62.50% YoY decline from 8 units sold in Oct 2023 but a 200% MoM growth over just 1 unit sold in Sep 2024.