Honda Sales, Exports Breakup Apr 2022 – Activa, Dio, CB Shine, CB350

Honda Two Wheeler YoY sales improved in April 2022 in domestic markets while exports dipped marginally

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) ended the past month with sales growth in domestic markets to the extent of 32.74 percent. Exports on the other hand dipped 1.10 percent YoY. Total sales stood at 3,61,029 units out of which domestic sales were at 3,18,734 units, up 32.74 percent YoY over 2,40,122 units sold in April 2021. This was a 78,612 unit volume growth. Exports on the other hand dipped 1.10 percent to 42,295 units, down from 42,765 units shipped in April 2021.

Honda Activa topped the list in domestic markets. Sales improved 48.94 percent YoY to 1,63,357 units up from 1,09,678 units sold in April 2021. This was a volume growth of 53,679 units while the Activa commands s a51.25 percent share in the company lineup. Honda Activa was also the No.1 in scooter sales and No. 2 in total two wheeler sales in April 2022.

Honda Two Wheeler Domestic sales April 2022

At No. 2 was the CB Shine with a YoY growth at 32.74 percent to 1,05,413 units sold in April 2022, up 25,997 units from 79,416 units sold in April 2021. The CB Shine holds a 33.07 percent share. Honda Activa and CB Shine were the only two models in the company lineup to garner sales above the 1 lakh unit mark. Honda Dio sales dipped 7.16 percent YoY to 16,033 units. This was down from 17,269 units sold in April 2021.

Honda Two Wheelers noted outstanding increase in demand for the Dream which improved 152.62 percent YoY to 13,844 units in the past month, up from 5,502 units sold in April 2021. This was a volume growth of 8,342 units with a 4.34 percent share. Unicorn 160 found less demand in domestic markets down 20.65 percent YoY to 13,173 units while H’ness 350 sales increased 7.92 percent to 3,204 units.

Honda also saw demand dip for the Grazia scooter by 69.76 percent to 1,391 units while X-Blade sales improved 398.69 percent to 763 units from 153 units sold in April 2021. There was also the Livo (650 units), Hornet 2.0 (584 units), CB200X (258 units) and CBR 650 (33 units) sold in the past month. Sales of the Africa Twin improved 1900 percent to 20 units from 1 unit sold in April 2021 and there was 1 unit of the CB500 also sold in the past month. CBR300R sales were down to 0 units from 8 units sold in April 2021.

Honda Exports April 2022

Honda Navi scooter topped sales charts in global markets. Sales increased 64.90 percent YoY to 12,126 units from 7,408 units sold in April 2021. The Navi commands a 28.88 percent share. Honda Dio was the 2nd best export with 7,032 units shipped in April 2022, down 16.87 percent over 8,459 units sold in April 2021. This was a 1,427 unit volume de-growth with a 16.63 percent share in the company’s export lineup.

Honda Two Wheeler also noted de-growth in exports for the CB Shine and Dream down 10.48 percent and 8.73 percent respectively to 4,765 units and 3,720 units. Hornet 160R exports improved by 11.87 percent YoY to 3,280 while X-Blade dipped 42.44 percent and Live exports fell 55.77 percent YoY.

Export growth was reported for the Unicorn by 56.77 percent to 2,256 units and for the CB350 by 164.40 percent to 2,221 units in April 2022. Honda Two Wheeler also had the Grazia (720 unit), Activa (548 units), Aviator (440 units) and Unicorn 150 (240 units) on its export list while there were 0 units of the Hornet 2.0 shipped in the past month down from 24 units exported in April 2021.