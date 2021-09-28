Honda Sales, Exports Breakup Aug 2021 – Activa, CB Shine, CB350, Dio, Livo

Honda domestic sales dipped 6.20 percent YoY while exports increased 98.08 percent in August 2021

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) domestic sales stood at 4,01,479 units, exports surged to 31,114 units. Taking domestic sales into account, it was a 6.25 percent YoY de-growth with 4,01,479 units sold in August 2021 as compared to 4,28,238 units sold in August 2020.

Top Selling Honda – Aug 2021

Once again it was the Activa scooter that ruled the domestic charts with a 50.98 share and 2,04,659 units sold, a 5.17 percent YoY growth over 1,93,607 units sold in August 2020. Following success of the Activa and with it the Dio scooter as well, the company is now set to introduce new variants ahead of the festive season. Honda Activa 6G will come in two new variants while Dio scooter will get four new variants as per documents filed with the Delhi RTO.

Next in line was Honda CB Shine with a 22.42 percent YoY growth to 1,29,926 units, up from 1,06,133 units sold in August 2020. These were the only two models along with the Honda Hornet 2.0 to post positive sales last month.

Dio sales dipped 37.39 percent YoY to 26,897 units, down from 42,957 units sold in August 2020. Upcoming variants of this scooter could include composite cast wheels, digital speedometer, composite cast wheel and 3D emblem, and digital speedometer and 3D emblem.

Lower down the order, Honda Livo, Dream, Grazia and Unicorn each posted de-growth on a YoY basis while H’ness 350 saw sales to the extent of 1,047 units while sales of Hornet 2.0 increased 3.50 percent YoY to 414 units from 400 units sold in August 2020. Sales de-growth was also reported in the case of the X-Blade and Africa Twin while sales of CBR650 and CB500 stood at 37 units and 6 units respectively.

Navi, Dio to Honda Exports in August 2021

In export markets, HMSI reported a 98.08 percent YoY growth to 31,114 units, up from 1,708 units shipped in August 2020. Every model, except for the CB Twister posted sales growth. It was Honda Navi scooter along with Dio that was most in demand. Navi exports stood at 5,570 units, up 143.66 percent over 2,286 units sold in August 2020. Dio scooter exports were up 191.83 percent to 5,212 units in the past month, from 1,786 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

X-Blade exports also increased substantially to 4,164 units, up 14964 percent over 1,668 units shipped in August 2020. Dream and CB Shine followed in quick succession with 155.37 percent and 23.68 percent growth to 2,832 units and 2,580 units over 1,109 units and 2,086 units shipped in August 2020.

While Grazia exports stood at 2,480 units, that of Hornet 160R increased 68.26 percent to 2,428 units from 1,443 units exported in August 2020. Unicorn 160 and Livo exports were at 2,112 units and 1,500 units respectively with the Unicorn 160 showing off a 340 percent growth in a YoY basis over 480 units shipped in August 2020. Exports of the CB Twister were down to 0 units as compared to 4,810 units exported in August 2020.