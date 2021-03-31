Honda Sales, Exports Breakup Feb 21 – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Unicorn, Hornet

Honda 2Wheelers India reported a 30.76 percent increase in domestic sales and 16.80 percent increase in exports in Feb 21

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have maintained good sales momentum in February 2021 both where domestic sales as well as exports were concerned. In the past month, the company also expanded its networks. It opened three new BigWing dealerships in Siliguri, Vododara and Thane thus taking total to 5 BigWing Topline showrooms from where the company’s 300cc premium range is retailed and 18 Honda BigWing outlets from where the 300-500cc mid-size premium range is sold.

Honda Domestic Sales

Honda has noted a 31.76 percent increase in domestic sales in Feb 2021. Sales which stood at 3,14,783 units in Feb 20 surged to 4,11,605 units in the past month. However, on a MoM basis, sales dipped by 1 percent as compared to 4,16,712 units sold in Jan 21.

It was the Honda Activa scooter that topped the sales charts in spite of de-growth of 6.09 percent. Sales in Feb 21 stood at 2,09,389 units, up from 2,22,961 units sold in Feb 20. The Honda Activa scooter currently commands a 50.87 percent share in the company lineup.

The CB Shine is currently a popular buy in the premium commuter segment. It was at No.2 in the list of Honda bikes sold last month with sales growth of 128.18 percent. Currently holding a 28.18 percent share, sales in the past month stood at 1,15,970 units, up from 50,825 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

The Dio scooter came in third with sales of 28,171 units, up 6.33 percent as against 26,494 units sold in Feb 20. Honda Unicorn 160 as added 22,281 units to total domestic sales in the past month while Dream at No.5 saw its sales increase 405.46 percent to 10,736 units, up from 2,124 units sold in Feb 20.

Livo and Grazia also saw good numbers with significant percentage increase in Feb 21 over domestic sales in Feb 20. The Hornet 2.0 and H’ness 350 both contributed 3,596 units and 3,268 units to total domestic sales last month.

X-Blade noted a 4,510 percent increase in demand in local markets with 1,844 units sold, up from just 40 units sold in Feb 20. Aviator is no longer on sale in India while the Unicorn 150 has been replaced by the Unicorn 160 and the Hornet 160R failed to receive any BS6 upgrade.

Honda Two Wheeler Exports

Honda exports increased 16.80 percent to 31,088 units in Feb 21 as compared to 26,616 units exported in Feb 20. It was the Honda Navi that found most buyers in export markets with 6,398 units exported, up 85.77 percent as against 3,444 units sold in Feb 20. In fact, the Navi scooter is solely produced for export purposes.

Dio exports dipped 44.05 percent to 5,695 units last month, down from 10,178 units exported in Feb 20 while CB Shine saw exports surge 78.75 percent to 4,794 units, up from 2,682 units sold in Feb20. Significant percentage increase was also seen in the case of the Dream (77.68 percent) and X-Blade (83.01 percent) while exports of the Livo stood at 2,700 units. The Honda Livo, in its BS6 avatar continues to compete against the TVS Star City Plus BS6 and Hero Passion Pro BS6.

Exports of the Honda Hornet 160R and Grazia dipped marginally in the past month and Aviator exports also dipped from 680 units exported in Feb 20 to 360 units in Feb 21. The recently launched Honda H’Ness CB 350 added 300 units to company exports. Activa and Unicorn 160 also reported lower exports while the CB Twister noted a 100 percent de-growth with 0 units exported in the past month, down from 1,040 units exported in Feb 20.