Honda Sales, Exports Breakup June 2021 – Activa, Shine, Livo, Unicorn, Hornet

Honda Activa is the highest-selling scooter in India which is offered in two configurations- 110cc and 125cc

Honda Motorcycles & Scooters is currently the second highest seller in the two-wheeler segment in India. The company witnessed domestic sales of 2,12,453 units for the months of June this year. This figure is slightly better than 2,02,837 units recorded in June last year which resulted in a 4.74 percent YoY growth.

Domestic Sales- Shine Continues To Shine

The sales chart was headed by its most popular model Activa which recorded sales of 94,274 units. Interestingly, the scooter witnessed a drop in sales in comparison to June 2020 when 1,21,668 units of the scooter were dispatched to dealerships. This translated to a decline in YoY sales by 22.52 percent.

Activa was followed by CB Shine which recorded monthly sales of 71,869 units in June as compared to 40,316 units sold during the same month last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 78.26 percent. Dio took the third spot with 18,983 units sold last month.

In comparison, Honda dispatched 12,883 units of the scooter to dealerships in June last year which translated to a YoY growth of 47.35 percent. Dio was trailed by Unicorn 160 with a total sales of 17,260 units last month in comparison to 11,817 units sold during the same period last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 46 percent.

Grazia took the fifth spot with 3,334 units and witnessed a massive YoY growth of 561.51 percent. The scooter was closely followed by Dream with a cumulative sales of 3,276 units. The entry-level bike, however, witnessed a heavy decline in YoY sales with 79 percent.

HN’ess CB350 (1,853 units) and Livo (1,227 units) were the only two other models which managed to sell more than 1,000 units in June this year. Rest of the models such as Hornet 2.0 (247 units) and X-Blade (91 units) recorded below-par sales numbers. Motorcycles such as CBR650F (18 units), CB500X (17 units) and Africa Twin (4 units) are premium imported models retailed only through BigWing showrooms.

Exports- Healthy Overall YoY Growth

In terms of exports, the Japanese brand shipped 20,044 units to overseas markets last month. In comparison, the automaker shipped 7,882 units of its two-wheelers abroad which led to YoY growth of 154.30 percent. The company shipped 5,640 units of Dio last month against 1,370 units of scooters sent overseas last year during the same period. This resulted in a huge YoY growth of 311.68 percent.

CB Shine followed next with 4,466 units exported overseas. Only 285 units of the 125cc motorcycle were shipped abroad in June 2020 leading to a growth of 1467 percent. X-Blade and Unicorn recorded exports of 2,825 units and 1,344 units respectively in June this year. These were followed by the likes of Aviator (1,080 units), Navi (1,076 units) and Grazia (1,039 units).