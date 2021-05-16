Honda Sales, Exports Breakup March 2021 – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, CB350

HMSI posted a 60.67 percent increase in domestic sales while exports dipped 5.49 percent

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) revealed their sales figures for March 2021. The company has posted double digit growth of 60.67 percent in the past month, to 3,95,029 units, up 1,4,171 units as against 2,45,858 units sold in domestic markets in March 2020. However, it must be considered that March 2020 saw the announcement of a nationwide lockdown while it was also the month of the transition to BS6 emission standards.

As always, it was the Honda Activa scooter that was the best-selling model in the company’s domestic lineup. Activa sales stood at 1,99,208 units in March 21, up 73.59 percent as against 1,14,757 units sold in March 20.

The Honda Activa commands as much as a 50.43 percent share and apart from being the best seller in the company lineup for March 21, was also the best-seller among the scooters in India in the same month closely followed by the TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Pleasure+ and TVS Ntorq 125.

Honda CB Shine was the best-selling motorcycle in March 21 with sales of 1,17,943 units up from 86,633 units sold in the same month of the previous year. This related to a 36.14 percent growth with the CB Shine holding a 29.86 percent share. Honda Unicorn sales increased 60.62 percent to 23,235 units.

Honda Dio Scooter Sales Dip

Sales of the Honda Dio scooter suffered a de-growth of 23.20 percent with 22,677 units sold in domestic markets in March 21, down from 29,528 units sold in March 20. Honda Dream and Livo both noted a significant increase in sales in March 21 to 8,921 units and 8,305 units up from just 5 units and 15 units sold in March 20 respectively.

Lower down the order in domestic sales were the newer entrants Grazia, H’ness CB350, Hornet 2.0 and XBlade along with the CB500 and CBR 650F. The Aviator, Unicorn 150 and Hornet 160R have been discontinued from Honda’s lineup altogether.

Honda Exports March 21

Honda exports for March 21 suffered a de-growth of 5.49 percent with 18,479 units exported as against 19,553 units exported in March 20. It was the Honda Dio scooter which was a best seller in terms of exports though numbers dipped 34.22 percent to 4,827 units, down from 7,338 units exported in March 20.

The CB Shine was at No.2 with growth of 60.35 percent to 3,425 units exported in March 20 while the Navi scooter continued to draw the attention of buyers in global markets with 3,353 units exported in March 21 up 39.24 percent over 2,408 units exported in March 20. It may be recalled that the Navi scooter is produced in India exclusively for global markets

While Honda Grazia and Dream exports dipped 13.75 percent and 32.74 percent respectively, the Honda XBlade noted a two fold increase in exports, up 90.37 percent to 1,028 units in March 21, a steep increase over 540 units exported in March 20. Honda XBlade was updated to BS6 norms in July 2020 along with which it received new styling that makes it more appealing to a younger segment of buyers.

Exports of Hornet 160R, Unicorn 150 and Activa suffered a de-growth in March 21. Honda conducts export operations of its two wheelers to 35 global markets among which are Europe, Central and Latin America, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and SAARC nations. The export lineup consists of 19 models, all of which comply with country-specific homologation and other norms.