Honda Sales, Exports Breakup May 2021 – Activa, Dio, Hornet, X Blade, CB Shine

Like all other OEMs, Honda Two-wheelers faced a huge dip in domestic sales due to a rise in Covid-19 infections across the country

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all automotive brands in India especially in May when most states across the country had enforced curbs on movements and businesses. The automotive industry both passenger and commercial vehicle segments had to bear the brunt of enforced lockdowns.

Domestic Sales- Activa Shine Lead Charts

Honda Two Wheelers faced a similar predicament in the month of May when the Japanese auto giant sold 38,764 units of two-wheelers across India. In May last year, Honda was able to sell 54,000 units across the nation, therefore, translating to YoY negative growth of 28.41 percent.

The sales figures were led by Activa with 17,006 units last month as compared to 27,880 units sold in the domestic market last year. This led to a negative YoY growth of 39 percent. Activa was trailed by CB Shine with 14,666 units sales registered in May this year instead of 15,681 units sold in May last year, thereby witnessing a decline in sales by 6.47 percent.

YoY Decline in Sales

CB Shine was followed by Livo at the third spot with 1,747 units whereas the fourth spot was occupied by Dio with 1,697 units. The latter witnessed a YoY decline of 75.96 percent after it registered a sales volume of 7,060 units during the same month last year.

The company sold 1,320 units of Unicorn 160 in May 2021 compared to 3,379 units in May last year which resulted in a negative growth of 60.94 percent. Unicorn was followed by Dream with a recorded sales volume of 1,231 units for May 2021.

Grazia took the sixth position with 638 units whereas the company’s latest entrant CB350 manages a monthly figure of 428 units only. Rest of the models, most of them which are retailed through the company’s premium chain of dealerships- Bigwing, were not even able to breach the 100-mark. These models included the likes of CBR650F (13 units), Hornet 2.0 (9 units), Africa Twin (4 units), X Blade (3 units), CB500 (1 unit) and CB300R (1 unit).

Decent Export Figures

Export figures were decent enough from Honda as the company was able to ship as many as 15,833 units to overseas markets. Dio led the charts with the most number of exports- 4519 units. It was followed by X Blade and Navi with registered exports of 2,970 units and 2,040 units respectively.

Livo, Hornet 160R and Dream recorded exports of 1,200 units, 1,164 units and 1,000 units respectively. The company shipped 840 units of Aviator, 620 units of CB Shine, 480 units of Unicorn 160 and 468 units of Activa to overseas countries.