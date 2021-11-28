Honda Sales, Exports Breakup Oct 2021 – Activa, Shine, Dio, Dream, CB350

Honda Activa remained the best-selling model in the company lineup in domestic markets with a near 50 percent share

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two wheeler maker has seen its domestic sales dip 20.19 percent in the past month. Festive sales were well below expectations while rising petrol prices also caused buyers to rethink their purchase plans.

However, the company is targeting sales of 3 lakh units per annum over the next 3 years. Aiding this target will be two new products – CB350 and CB350RS – recently launched in the mid-weight motorcycle segment. HMSI also has 70 Big Wing outlets and plans to expand their presence to 300 customer touch points over the next 3 years and 100 Big Wing outlets to cover top 50 units in operation areas by end of this fiscal.

Honda Sales Breakup Oct 2021

Honda Two Wheeler Sales in the past month dipped 20.19 percent YoY. Sales which had stood at 4,94,459 units in October 2020 dipped to 3,94,645 units. It was the Honda Activa that contributed most figures to these total sales. There were 1,96,699 units of the Activa scooter sold last month, down 17.89 percent over 2,39,570 units sold in October 2020. The Activa scooter commands a 49.84 percent share in the company lineup and was the second best-selling two wheeler in India last month following the Hero Splendor.

At No. 2 was the Honda CB Shine with sales of 1,13,554 units last month, down 4.21 percent over 1,18,547 units sold in October 2020. Dio sales also dipped on a YoY basis by 41.79 percent to 25,641 units, down from 44,046 units sold in October 2020.

Honda Dream, Livo and Grazia each posted a YoY de-growth. Dream sales dipped marginally to 22,407 units while Livo sales fell 23.97 percent to 13,075 units and Grazia sales were down 27.52 percent to 8,321 units.

Even as Honda Unicorn 160 sales dipped 75 percent YoY to 7,077 units, the company reported a 454.42 percent growth in terms of Hness 350 sales. Sales stood at 1,290 units in October 2020 increasing to 7,152 units in the past month. Honda CB200X (693 units), CBR650 (13 units) and CB5000 (9 units) also contributed to total sales last month while there were 3 units of the Africa Twin and 1 unit of the CB300R sold.

Honda Exports Breakup Oct 2021

In export markets, HMSI fared better with a 14.86 percent YoY growth. Exports stood at 37,584 units last month, up from 32,721 units shipped in October 2020. It was the Navi scooter that commanded significant attention in global markets with 12,946 units exported, up 31.14 percent over 9,872 units sold in October 2020.

Dio exports increased 30.08 percent to 7,962 units up from 6,121 units sold in October 2020 while XBlade shipments stood at 3,612 units, up 2.35 percent over 3,529 units of October 2020. Honda Dream Yuga premium commuter motorcycle exports surged 978.33 percent to 2,588 units last month, up from 240 units in October 2020.

Exports of Honda CB Shine and Hornet 160R dipped 38.71 percent and 46.09 percent respectively to 2,289 units and 1,908 units respectively. Highest export growth was seen in the case of Honda CB350 with a 5020 percent YoY growth to 1,536 units, up from 30 units exported in October 2020. This bike is regaled as the torquiest bike in its class while it returns fuel efficiency of close to 38 km/l.

Honda Unicorn 160 and Activa exports also increased 18.32 percent and 130.34 percent YoY to 1,536 units and 1,078 units while exports of Grazia dipped 76.45 percent YoY to 801 units in October 2021. HMSI also experienced higher exports for the Livo commuter bike with a 300 percent YoY increase to 800 units while Aviator added 360 units to total exports last month and Hornet 2.0 saw exports of 88 units. Unicorn 150 exports dipped 50 percent while CB Twister failed to record any exports even as 130 units had been shipped in October 2020.