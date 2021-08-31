Honda Sales, Exports July 2021 – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, CB350

HMSI witnessed a 10.05 percent increase in domestic sales in July 2021 while exports grew 263.24 percent

Honda domestic sales stood at 3,40,420 units in July 2021, a growth of 10.05 percent from 3,09,332 units sold in the same month a year ago. Exports on the other hand surged 263.24 percent to 44,500 units.

Honda Activa tops Domestic Sales

Topping the domestic sales charts was Honda Activa. Along with CB Shine, these were the only two vehicles in the company lineup to cross the 1 lakh unit sales mark last month. Honda Activa scooter sales increased 37.10 percent YoY from 1,18,859 units sold in July 2020 to 1,62,956 units sold in the past month. The Activa line-up currently includes two models of Activa 6G and Activa 125 and currently commands a 47.87 percent share in the company lineup.

At No. 2 was CB Shine with 30.53 percent sales growth to 1,16,128 units in July 2021 up from 88,969 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales also increased substantially by 61.58 percent over 71,869 units sold in June 2021.

Sales of Dio scooter dipped in July 2021 by 44.66 percent to 20,604 units, down from 37,233 units sold in July 2020. Domestic sales on a MoM basis however increased 8.54 percent over 18,983 units sold in June 2021.

Even as sales of Unicorn increased 7.53 percent to 1,735 units sold in July 2021, that of Grazia and Dream dipped 58.10 percent and 72.25 percent respectively to 4,175 units and 5,564 units in July 2021. Each of these three models in the company lineup posted positive MoM growth.

Of the new CBR 650, launched in April this year, the company sold 27 units in July 2021. Honda CB650R naked bike and updated CBR650R are priced at Rs 8.67 lakh and Rs 8.88 lakh respectively. HMSI also saw de-growth in case of Livo, X-Blade and the Africa Twin in a YoY basis while MoM sales of these increased substantially.

Honda Dio tops Export Charts

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India had the Navi as its best seller in export markets. 9,230 units of Navi were exported. Exports of the Dio scooter stood at 7,618 units, up 371.41 percent over 1,616 units exported in July 2020. MoM exports of the Dio also increased substantially over 5,640 units shipped in June 2021.

Honda CB Shine and X-Blade noted the highest YoY growth which stood at 1,325.44 percent and 4,854.86 percent respectively. Exports of these two models were at 6,443 units and 7,135 units in July 2021. In June 2021, exports had stood at 4,466 units and 2,825 units respectively, relating to a 44.27 percent and 152.57 percent growth.

Honda Unicorn 160 exports also increased 56.25 percent to 1,200 units in July 2021 up from 768 units shipped in July 2020 while MoM exports dipped 10.71 percent over 1,344 units shipped in June 2021. Honda also shipped 1,000 units of Aviator and 1,401 units of Grazia in the past month along with 2,604 units of Hornet 160R and 3,236 units of Dream. Each of these models also showed off positive MoM growth in export markets while the newly launched CB350 has seen a 164.47 percent MoM growth to 841 units in July 2021 up from 318 units exported in June 2021.