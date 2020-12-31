Honda Sales, Exports Nov 2020 – Activa, CB Shine Top 2; CB350 Beats Hornet

Honda reported growth in domestic dispatches on decline in Exports in November 2020

As always, HMSI continued it’s strong run in November 2020. Domestic wholesale dispatches grew at 7.87 percent, up at 4,02,640 units, up from 3,73,262 units at volume gain just under 30k. This was a grand performance keeping in mind the slow start to FY21 on account of Covid-19 pandemic related national lockdown.

One that gives Honda a fighting chance to report decent Q4 2020 numbers. All the more necessary, owing to numbers reported in previous quarters. Notably, Honda’s presence continues to rely heavily on its flagship Activa scooter. Especially since it accounts for more than 50 percent of company sales in the domestic market. And the scooter delivered last month too. Just like every other month.

Honda Activa wholesales was up 6.44 percent at 2,25,822 units, up from 2,12,164 units. Volume gain was reported at 13,658 units. Its share of total dispatches was at 56.09 percent. Granted that the scooter in its successive avatars has already had a successful run of over 2 decades, there’s little to stop its progress. In the said scooter segment, there’s hardly another product that’s in demand at all times.

HMSI domestic wholesales for November 2020

Honda CB Shine continued its top motorcycle run. At 84,413 units, dispatches grew 12.33 percent from 75,144 units for a share of 20.96 percent. In fact, both top runners accounted for upward of 75 percent of brand wholesales. Though the top order found things to be smooth sailing, Honda Dio sales dipped 18.05 percent. Numbers declined to 34,812 units from 42,481 units. Unicorn 160 units were reported at 21,796 units.

Honda Dream wholesales grew by a quarter at 10,875 units from 8,748 units. At the same time, Livo sales dipped by almost a quarter. Numbers contracted to 9,554 units, down from 12,537 units. Decline for Grazia was even steeper at 42.76 percent. Wholesales fell to 4,675 units from 8,167 units.

Its newest launch, Hness 350 saw numbers at 4,067 units. Remarkable, considering the motorcycle is only sold through a handful of dealerships . Numbers reported for Hornet 2.0, launched just prior to Hness stood at 4,067 units. X-Blade put in a positive showing at 38.41 percent growth. Numbers grew to 2,591 units from 1,872 units.

Honda exports for November 2020

Once expected to generate customer interest and help Honda further growth, Navi sales in India was lacklustre. While the product is now history here, last month it was the topmost Honda export from India. Exports grew 77.69 percent for Navi, up at 4,684 units. Livo exports grew substantially at 3.3k units, up from a grand. To repeat, Livo domestic sales is higher. X-Blade exports were higher than numbers generated back home. Numbers swelled to 2,796 units, up from 576 units.

CB Shine exports fell by 44.52 percent. Numbers contracted to 2,505 units from 4,515 units. Though at the top of the list a year earlier, Honda Dio numbers failed miserably. Down at 2,248 units from 8,818 units. Exports for Dream were up at 1,588 units, up from 520. Unicorn 160 units were just lower at 1,248 units. Hornet 160R decline was at more than half, down at 696 units from 1,457 units.

Decline for Grazia was steep at 640 units from 1,904 units, Down by more than a third. Aviator exports were reported at 520. The magic of Activa wasn’t;’t reflected overseas at a mere 2028 units. The all new Hness 350 is already being exported. Numbers were reported at 92 units. 40 units of Unicorn 150 were exported. To sum up, exports fell by 11.04 percent at 20,565 units, down from 23,115 units.